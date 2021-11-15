Happy Tulsi Vivah 2021: Tulsi Vivah Wishes In Hindi And Marathi

As Hindus celebrate the auspicious Tulsi Vivah or the ceremonial marriage between the sacred tulsi plant and the holy stone, Shaligram, the day marks the beginning of the wedding season in Hindu culture and is further celebrated as the marriage anniversary of the Tulsi plant and the Shaligram.

The festival, which also marks the end of Diwali festivities, is one of the auspicious days in the Hindu calendar and is celebrated on Dwadashi Tithi which is a day after Prabodhini Ekadashi. Furthermore, the festival can be celebrated anytime between Prabodhini Ekadashi and Kartik Purnima. As celebrations have already begun across the country, people also share Happy Tulsi Vivah wishes and Tulsi Vivah images for wishing their family, relatives, and friends. Read on to check some Happy Tulsi Vivah wishes in Hindi and Marathi.

Happy Tulsi Vivah wishes in Hindi

सबसे सुन्दर वो नज़ारा होगा

दीवारों पर दीयों की माला होगी

हर आँगन में तुलसी माँ विराजेगी

और माँ तुलसी का विवाह होगा

शुभ तुलसी विवाह

हर घर के आँगन में तुलसी

तुलसी बड़ी महान है

जिस घर में ये तुलसी रहती

वो घर स्वर्ग सामान है

तुलसी विवाह की शुभकामना

गन्ने के मंडप सजायेंगे हम,

विष्णु- तुलसी का विवाह रचाएंगे हम,

आप भी होना खुशियों में शामिल,

तुलसी का विवाह मिलकर कराएंगे हम.

तुलसी विवाह की शुभकामनाएं

मंडप सजा है, अब तुलसी विवाह रचाएंगे,

आप भी होना शामिल, हम सब मिलकर

तुलसी का विवाह कराएंगे.

तुलसी विवाह की शुभकामनाएं!

भेजी है हमने आपको शुभकामनायें,

आओ सब मिलकर तुलसी विवाह करायें।

तुलसी विवाह की शुभकामनाएं!

Happy Tulsi Vivah wishes in Marathi

हळद लागली, तुळस सजली

विवाहासाठी तयार झाली,

तुळशी विवाहाच्या

हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

तुळशीचे पान

एक त्रैलोक्य समान,

उठोनिया प्रात: काली

करुया तिला वंदन

आणि राखूया तिचा मान

तुलसी विवाहाच्या

हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

ऊसाचे मांडव सजवूया आपण,

विष्णू-तुळशीचे लग्न लावूया आपण,

तुम्हीही व्हा आमच्या आनंदात सामिल,

मोठ्या थाटात तुळशी विवाह करूया आपण.

तुळशीच्या लग्नाच्या मन:पूर्वक शुभेच्छा!!

सर्वात सुंदर तो नजारा असेल,

जेव्हा भिंतींवर दिव्यांची माळ असेल,

प्रत्येक अंगणात तुळस विराजमान होईल,

जेव्हा तुळशीचा विवाह होईल.

तुळशी विवाहाच्या खूप सा-या शुभेच्छा

चला वाटूया पेढे आणि गाऊया मंगलमयी मंगलाष्टके

कारण आज आहे आपल्या लाडक्या तुळशीचे लग्न

तुळशी विवाहाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Tulsi Vivah significance

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu was once cursed by Tulsi Mata who turned him to turn into a black rock. Later, to get rid of this curse, Lord Vishnu got married to Tulsi Mata in the form of the black stone or Shaligram and since then the ceremonial Tulsi Vivah is performed to commemorate this occasion.

