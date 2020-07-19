Hariyali Amavasya 2020: Here's All That You Need To Know About The Event

Hariyali Amavasya is the new moon of the month of Shravan and falls during the months of July-August as per the English calendar. Like other Amavasyas, it holds strong religious values for the people of the Hindu community. Hariyali Amavasya is celebrated with great fervour as a rainy season festival, and on this day, Lord Shiva is worshipped with full devotion. Here’s taking a look at history, significance and more details about Hariyali Amavasya

About Hariyali Amavasya

In Hindi, 'Amavasya' means 'no moon day' and 'Hariyali' means 'greenery,' which is why Hariyali Amavasya is observed as a moon festival during the rainy season when nature blossoms at its full. Hariyali Amavasya celebrations are very well-known in northern Indian states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. This is also renowned in other regions but with different names. It is named 'Gatari Amavasya' in Maharashtra, as 'Chukkala Amavasya' in Andhra Pradesh and as 'Chukkala Amavasya' in Orissa. The customs and practices, as with the names, vary in various states, but the purpose of celebrations remains the same.

Hariyali Amavasya Significance

For Hindus, Hariyali Amavasya is an eventful Day that comes three days before the 'Hariyali Teej'. The month of Shravan is auspicious to receive the blessings of Hindu Gods and Goddesses, according to the Hindu legends. As per the Hindu culture, trees are depicted as forms of gods, and people worship them on Hariyali Amavasya. Since Hariyali Amavasya marks the start of the Monsoon season, it is considered very fruitful to plant a sapling on this day.

Here are five rituals that are performed on Hariyali Amavasya

Devotees need to wake up early and perform a special puja for 'pitras' (departed souls).

Special meals should be prepared at home and offered to Brahmins. The performance of Pirtu Tarpan and Daan Punya is considered rewarding.

Lord Shiva is worshipped by Hariyali Amavasya. It is believed that the performance of Shiva puja on the day helps to bring wealth and prosperity. Vedic mantras are recited in order to please Lord Shiva.

Devotees also observe a day-long fast on this day.

There is also a tradition of worshipping 'Peepal' trees in Hariyali Amavasya.

