Hariyali Teej Messages And Wishes To Forward To Your Family And Friends

Hariyali Teej or Hartalika Teej is a popular festival widely celebrated in India. Hariyali Teej is one of the three Teej festivals celebrated in India. Hariyali Teej or Hartalika Teej is celebrated to welcome the monsoon and is especially celebrated by women and girls. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and women observe a fast and worship Lord Shiva for the long life of their husbands. Hariyali Teej will be observed on July 23, this year. Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share with your family and friends.

Hariyali Teej messages and wishes to share with your family and friends

Source: Sukhet Dedhia/Pixabay

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej!

May you be blessed with happiness this Teej. Wish you and your family a very happy Hariyali Teej!

Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej!

May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hariyali Teej!

May Goddess Parvati fulfils all your wishes and you get a great, powerful and loving husband like the mighty Lord Shiva. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Wish you and all your loved ones a very Happy Hariyali Teej!

Good wishes to all women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Hariyali Teej and have fun!

May the festival ofHariyali Teej! fill your life with joy and ecstasy, ensure the health and happiness of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Hariyali Teej! to all!

If Hariyali Teej teaches us anything, it teaches us that you should follow your heart and marry the one you’re meant to be with, for you deserve a God. Happy Hariyali Teej to all!

I hope your prayers and fasting go successfully and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

Here’s a message for all husbands: fast with your wife and pray for her long life too, for what is the point of having a long life if you cannot enjoy it with your beloved wife? Happy Hariyali Teej!

