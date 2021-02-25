Hazrat Ali's Birthday 2021: Who Was Hazrat Ali? Here's More About The Leader

February 25, 2021, is Hazrat Ali’s birthday. The day honours the birth of Hazrat Ali also known as Ali Ibn Abu Talib, who is believed to be the son in law of Prophet Muhammad. He is also revered and worshipped as the first Imam by the Shia Muslim sect. The spiritual guru is not only highly regarded in India but also in Iran, a country made up of 90 per cent Shia population. Learn more about this auspicious day and about Hazrat Ali.

Hazrat Ali's birthday 2021

Who was Hazrat Ali?

Hazrat Ali was a key personality for all Muslims and was born in Rajab's Islamic month on the 13th day in 599 AD. His parents are believed to be Abu Talib and Fatima bint Asda. It is also believed by the Shia community that he was born to them within the precincts of the Kabba's holy sanctuary in Mecca (a holy place for Muslims).

The cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad are believed to have been the first male to adopt Islam, hence many believe Hazrat Ali to be the first Muslim. He fought alongside his father-in-law, Muhammad to gain justice for Muslim communities in the middle east. After moving to Medina, he married Fatimah, the daughter of Muhammad, and became his son-in-law.

Ali was also anointed the head or Caliph (in Islam) after the earlier Caliph, Uthman ibn Affan's slaying. Ali ruled successfully till the year 661 when he was dealt with a severe blow in his head. It was Ibn Muljam who hit Hazrat Ali with a toxic sword when he was offering prayers in the Great Mosque of Kufa. This mosque is located in Iraq currently. He died on the 19th day of Ramadan.

Hazrat Ali birthday quotes

To make one good action succeed another, is the perfection of goodness." - Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib

He who has a thousand friends has not a friend to spare, and he who has one enemy will meet him everywhere." - Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib

A man's measure is his will." - Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib

A person's intellect becomes apparent through his dealings, and a man's character is known by the way he exercises authority." - Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib

The tongue is like a lion. If you let it loose, it will wound someone.” - Hazrat Ali Abu Talib

