International Dance Day: Here Are Some Bollywood Actors Who Are Trained Dancers

International Dance Day is around the corner and fans of dance often showcase their art on this day. Over the years, Bollywood stars have stunned us with their amazing dance moves and have even given us some of the best dance routines. This year on International Dance day take a look at some of Bollywood’s trained dancers.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha rose to popularity after Masan and was seen as one of the most talented actors. She often delivers powerful performances and is appreciated by fans and critics alike. Richa Chadha is also a trained dancer. She has learnt Street Jazz and Kathak.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey, who is known for his spectacular roles in blockbuster films, is also a trained dancer. The actor is often praised for his acting abilities by fans and critics. His fans often insist that they wish to see more of him in films, due to his superior talent. However, besides being a fan favourite, actor Vikrant Massey is also a trained dancer and viewers witnessed a glimpse of his dancing abilities in Dil Dhadakne Do. Vikrant is a trained Ballet dancer and has also previously worked with Shiamak Davar.

Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi has become the fan favourite girl for online web series. She has almost starred in all major OTT platforms leaving a lasting impact in all of them. The actor is also a trained dancer. Shweta Tripathi has been trained in Bharatanatyam and Kathak as well. She too has learnt dancing at Shiamak Davar’s institute.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most profitable actors in Bollywood and is loved by fans and critics. The actor has become one of the biggest stars in the industry and is loved by all. Rajkummar Rao is also a trained dancer; however, fans have not yet got an opportunity to see him dance just yet. Besides dancing, Rajkummar Rao is also trained in martial arts. According to a news portal, Rajkummar Rao received dance training at a very young age.