Here Are Some Doctor's Day Wishes To Share On National Doctor's Day 2021

Every year March 30 is celebrated as National Doctor’s Day in the USA. With the coronavirus pandemic still looming over our day-to-day lives, the significance of National Doctor's Day 2021 has increased by many folds. According to doctorsday.org, the first Doctor's Day observance was March 30, 1933, in Winder, Georgia. It was Eudora Brown Almond, wife of the popular physician Dr Charles B. Almond, who decided to set aside a day to honour physicians and their hard work in our society.

Furthermore, on March 30, 1958, a Resolution Commemorating Doctors' Day was adopted by the United States House of Representatives. Then in 1990, legislation was introduced in the House and Senate to establish a national Doctor's Day. The proposal got overwhelming approval from the United States Senate and the House of Representatives and finally on October 30, 1990, President George Bush signed a public law designating March 30th as "National Doctor's Day." Here are some Happy Doctor's day wishes and Doctor's Day messages to share on this day.

Doctor's Day wishes

Dear Doctor, I feel so confident and safe when I know that I am in your hands. You have always been a saviour to me. Thanking you on this wonderful occasion. - Happy Doctor's Day 2021!

Good wishes for an amazing day. Hope all your troubles go away just like you made mine go away. Happy National Doctor’s Day.

*It is your deeds that make us feel proud. It is great to have a doctor in the family. Happy Doctor’s Day!

*You are more than just a doctor, you are a friend and guide too, So here’s a special wish coming your way. Happy National Doctor’s Day!

“To solve a difficult problem in medicine, don’t study it directly, but rather pursue a curiosity about nature and the rest will follow. Do basic research.”— Roger Kornberg

“Sometimes, the best thing we can do for our patients is to tell them what the best behaviour is and then negotiate something they can live with.” —Nancy Dickey

“I remember the feeling of joy, almost to tears, the day I discharged my first patient from the hospital and the tears that I can never hold back during the miracle of birth. That feeling is a reward for our hard work here [in medical school] and in years that follow… I can’t imagine being a doctor without it… I ask you to recall the vigor and happiness of our youths and then, imagine the beauty of that energy channeled into the care of another human being.”â€• John-Paul H. Dedam

“I remind my fellows, residents and medical students that what we do is a privilege. People let us into the most intimate aspects of their lives, and they look to us to help guide them through very complex and delicate situations.”â€• Shikha Jain

