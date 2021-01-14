Here Are Some Makar Sankranti Wishes To Share With Family And Friends

Every year January 14 is celebrated as Makara Sankranti or Maghi across India. According to a report in Drik Panchang, this day is dedicated to the Sun God in Hindu Mythology. Makar Sankranti is observed each year in the lunar month of Magha which is the month of January as per the Gregorian calendar. Not only is Sankranti celebrated across India, but it is also observed in Nepal. In Nepal, this day is particularly dedicated to celebrating Harvest.

Read | Makar Sankranti 2021: Know all about the History, significance & celebrations on this day

Makar Sankranti wishes in Hindi

इससे पहले की मकर संक्रांति की शाम हो जाए,

औरों की तरह मेरा संदेशा आम हो जाए,

सारे मोबाइल नेटवर्क जाम हो जाएं,

आप सभी को मकर संक्रांति की शुभ कामनाएं।

Hapyy Makar Sankranti 2021

तन में मस्ती,

मान में उमंग,

देखकर सबका अपनापन,

गुड़ में जैसे मीठापन,

हो कर साथ हम उड़ाएंगे पतंग,

और भर लें आकाश में अपने रंग,

-Happy Makar Sankranti 2021

सूरज की राशि बदलेगी,

कुछ का नसीब बदलेगा,

यह साल का पहला पर्व होगा,

जब हम सब मिल कर खुशियाँ मनाएंगे –

हैप्पी मकर संक्रांति 2021

सपनों को लेकर मन में,

उड़ायेंगे पतंग आसमान में,

ऐसी भरेगी उड़ान मेरी पतंग,

जो भर देगी जीवन में खुशियों की तरंग।

काट ना सके कभी कोई पतंग आपकी,

टूटे ना कभी डोर आपके विश्वास की,

छू लो आप ज़िन्दगी की सारी कामयाबी,

जैसे पतंग छूती है ऊँचाइयाँ आसमान की

Read | Amazon Spin And Win Makar Sankranti Edition January 11, 2021: Win iPhone 12

Happy Makar Sankranti wishes in English

Let this festive season bring with it endless happiness and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May this Makar Sankranti takes away all your sadness and lighten your life with warmth, joy, happiness, and love forever!

May this Makar Sankranti enlighten your life with the warmth of glory, and happiness.

May you receive all the happiness the world has to offer. Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

May your days be filled with joy, weeks of happiness, months filled with prosperity, and years of celebrations are sent your way. May God bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Read | COVID-19 vaccine will be available in UP near Makar Sankranti: CM Adityanath

Hope this festive season brings joy to you and your loved ones; and may all your wishes come true this year. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May this Makar Sankranti bring warmth, happiness, positivity your way.

May this year you get new opportunities to turn all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into tremendous achievements. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Read | Vaani Kapoor Shares Picture With Raashi Khanna, Calls The Latter Her 'weirder Half'

How is Makar Sankranti celebrated?

Makar Sankranti is observed with social festivities. Most people of Hindu religion, decorate their houses with colourful decorations. The report in Drik Panchang reveals that in rural areas, children go house to house, singing and asking for treats in some areas. In many towns, local Melas (fairs) are organised. People indulge in dancing, kite flying, bonfires and feasts.

The report further reveals that according to Diana L. Eck (professor at Harvard University specialising in Indology), the festival of Makar Sankranti was mentioned in the Hindu epic Mahabharat. Many people visit sacred rivers or lakes and bathe in a ceremony of thanks to the sun. Many people visit the Prayaga confluence of the River Ganga and River Yamuna at the Kumbha Mela, which is a tradition attributed to Adi Shankaracharya.

Image Source: Shutterstock