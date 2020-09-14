Hindi Diwas 2020: Special Poems, Images And Speech To Celebrate This Special Occasion

Hindi Diwas is a special day dedicated to the Hindi language and its rich literature. The day marks the adoption of Hindi language as one of the official languages of India by the Constituent Assembly. This date also marks the 50th birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Simha who played a pivotal role in getting the language its due credit. Numerous events are held across the country to celebrate the language and to take forward its legacy.

Hindi Diwas 2020 poems

Hindi Diwas 2020 will fall on a Monday, making it difficult for many people to attend various events. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most of the Hindi Diwas special events will also be cancelled to avoid gathering of crowds. On this special day, there are a few ways in which you can wish your fellow citizens without posing a threat to anyone’s health. Here is a look at a few Hindi Diwas poems that are apt to circulate on this special day.

Hindi Diwas images

To wish your friends and family a happy Hindi Diwas 2020, you can also send them quirky and informative pictures. These images highlight the beautiful language in a minimalistic style. Have a look at a few of the Hindi Diwas images here.

Hindi Diwas Speech

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2020, here is a look at a speech that will help you understand the language better.

"Hindi Diwas is an extremely special day for our country, which falls on September 14 every year. The language Hindi, which is written in Devanagri script is immensely influenced by the oldest language of the country, Sanskrit. The language is originally similar to Delhi’s Khari Boli dialect, which literally translates to ‘Human language’. Other dialects of Hindi language also include Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Garhwali, Bundeli, Marwari, Chhattisgarhi, Haryanawi, Kanauji, Kumayuni, Magahi, and Bagheli.

These languages are spoken in different parts of the Hindi belt which covers North India and parts of Eastern and Western India. The Hindi-speaking states of India include Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh amongst others. Most fact-checkers suggest that close to 322 million people in India speak Hindi as their first language while around 270 million take it to be their second languages.

The number of people speaking Hindi in India has drastically increased since the 1950s due to the influence of media and now social media. The reach of the Hindi language has been expanding over the years hence leaving shedding more light on Hindi literature. Let’s celebrate this language with all the credit that it deserves. Happy Hindi Diwas. Jai Hind!"

