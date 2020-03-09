Holika Dahan In Jaipur: Places To Visit, Muhurat And Other Details Of The Celebration

One of the prominent festivals of India, Holi, is around the corner and cities and villages across the country are gearing up for it. The two-day festival will start on March 9, 2020, which is also the full moon day in Phalguna month according to the Hindu calendar. On the first day, also known as Choti Holi, people burn the effigy of Holika or their old belongings in the fire during the evening.

If you are in Jaipur and want to know more about how the city celebrates the festival and Holika Dahan mahurat/time, here are the details.

Jaipur, which is also known as the Pink city, is the capital of Rajasthan. Many of us know that Rajasthan is also known as Rangeelo Rajasthan due to its colourfulness and energy in rejoicing every festival. On the occasion of Holi, the people of Jaipur decorate their homes with colourful flowers and draw rangolis in the house near their entrance.

Holika Dahan 2020 Time in Jaipur - 06:32 PM to 08:58 PM (Total Duration- 02 Hours 26 Mins)

Places in Jaipur that are must-visit during Holi

Govind Dev Ji Temple

As a part of Holi celebrations, Govind Dev Ji temple in Jaipur organises Faagutsav every year. Devotees and tourists can witness dance-drama performances and devotional singings. The artists perform different folk dances including Ghoomar and Bhavai. In the three-day event, the artists also enact as Radha-Krishna and perform raas-leela.

Elephant festival of Jaipur at Polo Ground

During the Holi festival, people in Jaipur decorate elephants with colourful patterns and jewellery. They are also clothed with beautiful rugs to participate in various ceremonial activities, including parades, elephant polo, and elephant dance. People decorate their tusks with colourful designs and pieces of jewellery. The elephant is usually celebrated during Holi. The Elephant festival will be held at Polo Ground, Jaipur, on March 10, 2020, at 4 PM onwards.

When tourists enter Jaipur during Holi, they can see the city adorned in rich colours. People make various sweets such as Papdi, Gujiya, Shakarpara and many other savoury dishes. People are filled with excitement and enthusiasm when they buy watercolours, gulaal or dry colours and pichkaris for their Holi celebrations. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and the end of winter.

