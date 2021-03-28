Holi 2021: Holi Wishes For Husband, Wife And Near Ones To Celebrate The Colourful Occasion

Deemed as the festival of 'colours' and the festival of 'spring', Holi is just around the corner. The ancient Indian festival is known to celebrate the eternal and sacred love of Lord Krishna and Radha while it also signifies the victory of good over evil. Although Holi has been predominantly celebrated in India, it has also spread to other parts of Asia and the west over the years.

The festival marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring and is celebrated differently in different parts of the country. However, one of the most common ways of celebrating Holi is playing with colours. While public gathering and playing with colours isn't a safe option to celebrate the festival this year around due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India, one can make the day special for their near and dear ones with some happy Holi wishes and Shayaris. If you're looking for Holi wishes for the special one, then read on to find out a list of wishes and Shayaris that you can send to your beloved ones this year.

Holi wishes for husband, wife, relatives and beloved ones

Holi Shayaris and wishes in Hindi

Holi ka ye hai pawan tyohar

Jivan me laye khushiyan apar,

Sukh ke rango ki ho bauchar

Dhan-samridhi aye aapke dwar,

Subhkamna humari kare swikar.

Dil ke aayine me abhi chamak baaki hai,

Meri sanso me abhi apki mehak baki hai,

Aayiye dekhiye naa ess holi mein,

Aapke pyaar ki jhalak abhi bhi baaki hai.

Rango ki varsha,

Gulal ki fuvaar,

Suraj ki kirne,

Khushiyo ki bahar,

Chandan ki khushboo,

Apno ka pyaar,

Mangalmay ho aapka

Ye rango vala tyohar

Gulaal ka rang, gubaaro ki maar,

Suraj kee kirne, khushiyo kee bahaar,

Chand kee chandni, apno ka pyaar,

Mubaarak ho aapko yeh rango ka tyohaar

Dalo rang or gulaal,

Aya rango ka tayohar.

Baanto aapas me pyar,

Mubarak ho aap ko Holi ka tayohar.

Tum bhi jhoome masti mein,

Hum bhi jhoome masti mein.

Shhor hua saari basti mein,

Jhume hum sab holi ki masti mein.

Dilo ko milane ka mausam hai,

Duriyan mitane ka mausam hai.

Holi ka tyohaar hi aisa hai,

Rango me dub jane ka mausam hai.

Holi Shayaris and wishes in English

Red is for prosperity,

Green is for happiness,

Blue is for longitivity,

Orange is for progress,

Pink is for friendship,

May you be blessed,

With all shades of Holi.

May God gift you all

The colours of life,

Colours of joy,

Colours of happiness,

Colours of friendship,

Colours of love and

All other colours you want

To paint in your life this Holi.

H for honesty

O for opportunity

L for love

I for integrity

I wish you these four

Along with lots of fun

This festival of Holi,

Have a happy Holi.

A colourful message,

To a colourful person,

For a colourful day,

In a colourful way, as a pray,

That the colourful ray may forever stay.

Blue is song,

Yellow is music,

Green is dance,

Red is beauty,

White is love,

And pink is for joy,

I wish all these colours,

May fall on you and your family.

Image Source: Shutterstock