Holi 2021: Holika Dahan Images That You Can Share With Your Friends And Family!

The festival of Holi is widely known for its colours and sweets. While it is traditionally a Hindu festival, Holi has now truly become a social gathering wherein people of all communities join the celebration happily. But Holi is actually a festival that lasts for two days! The day before the play of colours actually has a bonfire! The fire represents the burning of the demoness Holika who was to kill Prahlad on the order of her brother and king, Hiranyakhashap, Prahlad's own father! Hiranyakashap hated the fact that Prahlad was devoted to Vishnu and not to him and ordered his sister to kill his own son. But, Lord Vishnu himself saved Prahlad after taking the form of a lion-man, Narasimha.

He pushed Holika into the fire and the burning of the fire represents the end of evil or bad things. Holi is especially played by worshippers of Lord Krishna and is extremely popular in the Northern part of India. All societal norms are forgotten as all people regardless of caste and class come together to play this festival of colours. This year, Holi falls on March 29, 2021.

People also take the time to clean up afterwards and meet their relatives and family friends, very similar to what happens on Diwali. Sweets like Gujiya, Rasgulla etc are very commonly found in households celebrating Holi! Here are some Holika Dahan images that you can share with your friends and family!

Holika Dahan Photos

Some Holika Dahan photos also have an added message, and are perfect for sending to the family!

Most Holika Dahan images feature big fires and a lot of people circling them. This picture is perfect to wish people Happy Holika Dahan!

The crowd around is what makes Holika Dahan photos so special.

Holika Dahan images also remind us of how beautiful fire can look and often brings out the photographers in us!

We wish you a very happy Holika Dahan! This year it would not be possible for all to play Holi with the current Covid-19 cases on the rise again and lockdowns happening in many places. We hope readers practise caution and stay safe and celebrate this festival wisely!