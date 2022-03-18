Holi 2022: President Kovind, PM Modi & Other Political Leaders Extend Greetings To Nation

As India celebrates the festival of colours, President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other political leaders extended wishes to the nation on the occasion of Holi on Friday.

President Kovind greeted the nation on Holi and said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Holi, the festival of colours, is a living example of communal harmony and reconciliation. It brings good news of the arrival of spring. I wish that this festival infuses joy, enthusiasm, and new energy into the lives of all the countrymen".

होली के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



रंगों का पर्व होली, सामुदायिक सद्भाव और मेल-मिलाप का जीवंत उदाहरण है। यह वसंत ऋतु के आगमन का शुभ समाचार लेकर आता है।



मेरी कामना है कि यह त्योहार सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में आनंद, उमंग और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2022

Sharing wishes on the festive occasion, PM Modi tweeted, "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colors, a symbol of mutual love, affection, and brotherhood, bring every color of happiness in your life".

आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपसी प्रेम, स्नेह और भाईचारे का प्रतीक यह रंगोत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में खुशियों का हर रंग लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the people on the occasion and tweeted, "May this great festival of colours, joy, and happiness infuse happiness, peace, good fortune, and new energy in everyone's life."

सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



रंग, उमंग व हर्षोल्लास का यह महापर्व सभी के जीवन में सुख-शांति, सौभाग्य और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। pic.twitter.com/QkaEAegh0i — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 18, 2022

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted the nation on the special occasion of Holi which he defines as a 'festival associated with colours, positivity, vibrancy, happiness and harmony'.

Further greeting the nation on the occasion of Holi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Greetings and best wishes to all of you on the auspicious festival of festival-joy, social harmony, new-vihaan! May this festival shower the colors of happiness in everyone's life, bring happiness and prosperity and be irrigated with festive righteousness, this is the wish".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes on Holi.

All about Holi

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is considered the second biggest Hindu festival after Diwali. The religious festival which marks the celebration of the victory of good over evil is celebrated last for two days - Choti Holi or Holika Dahan and Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls in the month of Phalgun, which usually falls between February and March. On this day, people enjoy playing with colours, water, flowers and more.

