Holi 2023: 7 Haircare Tips To Protect Your Luscious Locks From Colours

Holi 2023 is knocking outside the door and everyone is ready to get drenched in the colours of festivity. However, what we actually tend to forget is a few haircare rituals before and after playing Holi, which are super important for the festival. It is quite possible that the harmful Holi colours hamper your beautiful tresses.

Therefore, abide by these rules to shield your hair from gulaal and enjoy the festival carefree. Here we list a number of essential haircare tips to follow on Holi 2023

Pre-Holi hair rituals

Holi colour can stay in your hair and get stuck in your roots. It can literally get troublesome to get rid of it. Therefore, don't forget these points a day before you step out to play Holi.

Get a hair cut

If you're planning a haircut, you can get it before Holi as it may help you keep your tresses safer. This is because the harmful chemical present in the Holi colours can damage your hair and make them rough. So, it's better to chop them a bit to avoid further issues.

Oil your hair

Greasy hair is easy hair. Yes, oil your locks as much as you can before stepping out. This will prevent the Holi colours to get in your head deeply. As a result, it will be way easier for you to wash off the gulaal.

Say 'no' to shampoo

Avoid shampooing a day before playing Holi. Doing this will not wash off your scalp's natural moisture which will help you to keep your hair safe from the chemical-based colours.

Tie them up

Keep your hair tied because you don't want the colours to reach deep inside. Make a pony tail or preferably a bun and you are good to go.

Cover your hair

Covering your hair will work wonders to protect your locks from gulaal and other Holi colours. So, if you don't want your hair to look like a shade card days after Holi, put a scarf or a bandana on your tresses.

Post-Holi hair rituals

As much as pre-Holi rituals are necessary, it is equally important to take care of your locks once you are done playing with colours. So, follow these steps while bathing after Holi.

Pick a gentle shampoo

Since your hair will be dry and filled with chemicals, avoid putting a harsh shampoo as it can damage your tresses even further. Pick a professional shampoo very carefully. Preferably go for a smoother one that has olive oil and vitamin E. This will add shine and will keep your hair hydrated.

Condition your locks even more

It's no news that one has to use a conditioner after shampoo, but make sure to increase the time of your conditioner on your hair. If you, usually, keep your conditioner on for a minute, let it be for 2-3 minutes before washing off. The idea behind this is to nourish and hydrate your hair after playing Holi for a day.

Apply hair oil

Once you are done washing and drying, just pour and apply some hair oil on your locks. This will keep your hair moisturised and avoid breakage.