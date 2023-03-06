Holi 2023: Hair Rituals To Follow Post Celebrations

Quick links:
Water is the best cleanser for your hair. Once you're done playing Holi, just stand under the shower for sometime without applying shampoo.
Shampooing your hair isn't a challenge but when your hair is drenched in chemical-filled colours, it can get troublesome. Hence, make sure to use a gentle shampoo which is not harsh on your hair.
A lot of chemicals in the Holi colours can make your hair dry. Therefore, once you're done rinsing your hair, apply some conditioner and let it stay for 3-5 minutes before washing.
After the bathing process, remember oiling your hair as it will help you get rid of the dryness and frizziness.