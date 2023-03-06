Last Updated:

Holi 2023: Hair Rituals To Follow Post Celebrations

Once you are drenched in the festive colours of Holi 2023, make sure to follow these rituals for healthy hair.

Sanyukta baijal
Wash your hair with water
Water is the best cleanser for your hair. Once you're done playing Holi, just stand under the shower for sometime without applying shampoo. 

Use a gentle shampoo
Shampooing your hair isn't a challenge but when your hair is drenched in chemical-filled colours, it can get troublesome. Hence, make sure to use a gentle shampoo which is not harsh on your hair.

Condition your hair well
A lot of chemicals in the Holi colours can make your hair dry. Therefore, once you're done rinsing your hair, apply some conditioner and let it stay for 3-5 minutes before washing.

Don't forget the oiling
After the bathing process, remember oiling your hair as it will help you get rid of the dryness and frizziness. 

Pick a homemade hair mask
Since this is not a regular day, it is necessary to pamper your hair even more. Mix a cup of raw milk with 1 tbsp of honey and apply it on your hair. Keep it for half an hour before washing it off.

