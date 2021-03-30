Holi Bhai Dooj: Check Out The Date And History Behind This Festival

Holi Bhai Dooj 2021 will be observed on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Otherwise known as Bhratri Dwitiya, it is believed that this Hindu festival strengthens the bond between siblings, especially brothers and sisters. Many people might already know that there are two Bhai Dooj’s that are celebrated in one year, the first one is Dwitiya Tithi of the Chaitra, while the other one is the Bhai Dooj that comes during Deepavali Pooja. Although the Holi Bhai Dooj is less popular than its counterpart, it is celebrated in the northern states. Here are more facts about the festival that you must know before wishing your family Happy Holi Bhai Dooj.

When will Holi Bhai Dooj be celebrated in 2021?

The Holi Bhai Dooj 2021 date in 2021 is March 30, 2021. According to Drik Panchang, the tithi or muhurat begins at 08:54 PM on March 29. It ends at 05:27 PM on March 30.

Holi Bhai Dooj history

There are many folklores attached to Bhai Dooj. One of the most popular ones in Hindu mythology is about Lord Krishna defeating the demon Narakasura and visiting his sister Subhadra afterwards. Another report in RGyan reveals that Subhadra had given her brother a warm welcome with flowers and sweets. She then applied the ceremonial ‘tika’ or ‘tilak.’

Another popular legend states that Yama, the God of Death visited his beloved sister the Yamuna or Dwitheya on the second day of the new moon. She welcomed him with a tilak ceremony and garlanded him. She also prepared delicacies to celebrate the occasion of his arrival. After the celebration, the two exchanged gifts and dined together. Yama then announced that whoever receives the tilak from his sister on that particular day would be blessed with life long prosperity. Since then Holi Bhai Dooj is celebrated across India.

Holi Bhai Dooj significance

Bhai Dooj generally involves a Tilak ceremony. Sisters usually perform an ‘aarti’ of their brother and apply the tilak. She then feeds him with sweets and in return, the brother gives her a gift. The second Bhai Dooj of 2021 will be celebrated during Diwali.

Image Credit: Shutterstock