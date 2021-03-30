Holi Bhai Dooj Images And Wishes To Share With Your Siblings To Celebrate Your Bond

Holi Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival that is typically observed a day after Holi to celebrate the sacred bond between a brother and a sister. On this day, sisters adorn their brothers with a tilak, akshat rice and flowers as they perform aarti to pray to God for their well being. While sisters shower love and praises to their brothers on this day, brothers are expected to shower their siblings with gifts.

This year, as per Dwithiya Tithi, the festival begins on March 29 i.e. the day of Holi at 20:54 and ends at 17:27 on Mar 30, 2021. However, as the world is yet to be COVID-free, people are practising quarantine and are avoiding meeting up for festivals and homely events. In case you have to miss out on this event, here are some wonderful Happy Holi Bhai Dooj images and wishes to continue sharing your love and building your bond digitally.

Holi Bhai Dooj Images and Wishes

You are the best brother one can have on this earth and this makes me feel blessed and protected. Have a great day and a wonderful year ahead my brother. Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2021!

You can share your pain, fears and happiness with me. Thank you so much for being a very understanding brother! Happy Holi Bhaiya Dooj 2021!

I wouldn't have been the person I am today, had I not had your back. I couldn't have mustered the courage to do things had you not boosted my morale. This Bhai Dooj here's telling you that I love you to the moon and back.

You taught me how to fight for my rights; you guided me every time I went wrong. Thank you for being not just my brother but my guardian—happiest Bhai Dooj to you.

A very Happy Bhai Dooj to the person who annoys me the most yet the one who I love the most. Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2021!

