Holi Celebration In Atlanta: Places To Visit To Celebrate The Festival Of Colours

Holi is also observed as a spring festival in many parts of India as a means of celebrating an abundant harvest season. Every year, before the heat of the summer months sets in, parts of India burst into colours during this festival. The festival is celebrated in February or March every year during Phalguna, a month in the Hindu calendar. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 10. Apart from India, the festival is also celebrated in many other countries. Take a look at how Holi is celebrated in Atlanta and where can you experience the festival if you are searching for "Holi celebrations near me".

IFA Festival of Colors - Holi

The people of Atlanta can visit and celebrate Holi in a serene location full of joy, colours, food, singing and dancing at the IFA festival of colours. Entry for the event is free for all people. According to organisers, outside colours are not allowed due to safety reasons. The event will be held on March 14, 2020, from 9.30 AM onwards at Gokuldham Haveli, Atlanta.

IACA Holi

Although Holi is celebrated with colours, the food and the traditional bhaang is an inevitable part of the festival. People here can visit the IACA Holi event to enjoy their festival at its best. The event will be held at IACA (India American Cultural Association, Atlanta, GA), 1281 Cooper Lake Rd SE, Smyrna, Georgia.

Atlanta Culture and Community Center

The Atlanta Culture and Community Center every year celebrates Holi in a very joyful manner. The celebration of the festival will be held on March 8, 2020, from 11.00 AM onwards. This year the event is organised at Greater Atlanta Vedic Temple.

GSA Holi 2020

Gujarati Samaj of Atlanta (GSA) invites people to celebrate the funfilled day with Holi, & Kite Flying. The Kite Flying will be held from noon to 5 PM and they will also serve snacks & refreshments. Later, Holika Dahan will be done 5:30 PM onwards and people will also be served Mahaprasad after Holika Dahan Pooja. The organisers of the event also informed that in light of the growing concerns around COVID-19 (Coronavirus), they will not allow any types of colours to play Dhuleti.

