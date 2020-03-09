The Debate
Holi Celebration In Bangalore: List Of Events And Parties To Attend

Festivals

Holi is around the corner and various cities in India is gearing up to celebrate the festival so is Bangalore. Here is a list of a few events one can attend.

holi celebration in bangalore

Most Indians eagerly wait for the third month of the year, that is March, as one of the most celebrated festivals in India falls in March. This year Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on March 11, 2020, following Holika Dahan on March 10, 2020. Many events and programmes are organised to enhance the fun during the auspicious festival.

Here is the list of events and celebrations that will be held in Bangalore on Holi this year. Check out the list if you are someone who is planning to celebrate Holi in Bangalore and haven't decided what to do yet. The list below will help you plan your day better. 

Event Name

Venue

Time

Entry Fee

Brief of the event

Rangotsav 

Ivyrossa Hotel and Resort

10 am to 6 pm

  NA

  • Activities like rain dance, Holika Dahan(bonfire), flea market, CO2 cannons

  • It is a pool party celebration.

Festival Pichkari 2020

Fortune Select

10 am to 10 pm 

 NA

  • A pool party with Bollywood and DJ 

  • Numerous counters of food and thandai

Gulaal 2020 

Pebble- The Jungle Lounge

From 10 am Onwards 

 NA

  • The event will host a lineup of various DJs

  • The organisers offer organic colours to the guests

HOLIKA Zombie Holi Festival 2020

TAG – The Adventure Grove 

 2 Day Festival 

 NA

  • The event is considered as one of the most offbeat holi parties of Bangalore

  • The participants can indulge in various fun activities and adventures sports

Celebrate the Festival of Colors

Prestige Garden- Estate Club and Resort

 3 Day Festival

 NA

  • Offer an open pool, rain dance, thandai, Bollywood and commercial music, mini-concert stage, number of food stalls and a plethora of organic colours

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy)

