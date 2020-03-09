Holi Celebration In Bangalore: List Of Events And Parties To Attend

Most Indians eagerly wait for the third month of the year, that is March, as one of the most celebrated festivals in India falls in March. This year Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on March 11, 2020, following Holika Dahan on March 10, 2020. Many events and programmes are organised to enhance the fun during the auspicious festival.
Here is the list of events and celebrations that will be held in Bangalore on Holi this year. Check out the list if you are someone who is planning to celebrate Holi in Bangalore and haven't decided what to do yet. The list below will help you plan your day better.
|
Event Name
|
Venue
|
Time
|
Entry Fee
|
Brief of the event
|
Rangotsav
|
Ivyrossa Hotel and Resort
|
10 am to 6 pm
|NA
|
|
Festival Pichkari 2020
|
Fortune Select
|
10 am to 10 pm
|
NA
|
|
Gulaal 2020
|
Pebble- The Jungle Lounge
|
From 10 am Onwards
|
NA
|
|
HOLIKA Zombie Holi Festival 2020
|
TAG – The Adventure Grove
|
2 Day Festival
|
NA
|
|
Celebrate the Festival of Colors
|
Prestige Garden- Estate Club and Resort
|
3 Day Festival
|
NA
|
