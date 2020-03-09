Holi Celebration In Bangalore: List Of Events And Parties To Attend

Most Indians eagerly wait for the third month of the year, that is March, as one of the most celebrated festivals in India falls in March. This year Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on March 11, 2020, following Holika Dahan on March 10, 2020. Many events and programmes are organised to enhance the fun during the auspicious festival.

Here is the list of events and celebrations that will be held in Bangalore on Holi this year. Check out the list if you are someone who is planning to celebrate Holi in Bangalore and haven't decided what to do yet. The list below will help you plan your day better.

Event Name Venue Time Entry Fee Brief of the event Rangotsav Ivyrossa Hotel and Resort 10 am to 6 pm NA Activities like rain dance, Holika Dahan(bonfire), flea market, CO2 cannons

It is a pool party celebration. Festival Pichkari 2020 Fortune Select 10 am to 10 pm NA A pool party with Bollywood and DJ

Numerous counters of food and thandai Gulaal 2020 Pebble- The Jungle Lounge From 10 am Onwards NA The event will host a lineup of various DJs

The organisers offer organic colours to the guests HOLIKA Zombie Holi Festival 2020 TAG – The Adventure Grove 2 Day Festival NA The event is considered as one of the most offbeat holi parties of Bangalore

The participants can indulge in various fun activities and adventures sports Celebrate the Festival of Colors Prestige Garden- Estate Club and Resort 3 Day Festival NA Offer an open pool, rain dance, thandai, Bollywood and commercial music, mini-concert stage, number of food stalls and a plethora of organic colours

