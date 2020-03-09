Holi Celebrations In Chennai: Upcoming Parties, Events, And Celebrations

As Holi 2020 is around the corner, people are pumped up to celebrate the festival. Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu is a hub for Holi events and parties. Known for its amazing bistros, you have a list of events to attend this Holi 2020 in Chennai. If you are looking for things to do in Chennai for Holi celebration, then check out the list -

Rang De 5 - Friends ki Holi

Rang De is one of the phenomenal celebrations of Chennai. The event has live music bands, rain dance, engaging games, all under a single arena. For an unforgettable experience in Chennai this Holi, book your tickets for Rang DFe 5 - Friends Ki Holi.

Date - 10th March

Venue - Radha Regent

Time - 2:30 pm onwards

Also Read | Things To Do In Bangalore This Weekend: Holi Parties, Breezy Brunch And So Much More

Green Holi

Green Holi is an organic Holi celebration in Chennai. The event has a live Bollywood DJ music and Punjabi dhol music for a desi comfort. Food and drinks are also available at the venue.

Date - 7th March

Venue - Novotel Chennai OMR

Time - 4:30 pm onwards

Also Read | Things to do in Mumbai to make your weekend 'lit and happening'; check it out

Mohey Rang De - Holi 2020

Mohey Rang De provides a wide range of facilities at the Holi Party. The services include a pool party, rain dance, foam party, a separate dry play area, unlimited organic colours, Live Nasik dhol, water guns. colour bombs and many more. With music grooving in your mind, splash some colours on your friends and family.

Date - 10th March

Venue - SPR City

Time - 2:30 pm onwards

Also Read | Things to do in Kolkata: Everything you can do this weekend on Women's Day 2020

The Holi Soda

The Holi Soda 2.0 is the second seasons of the Holi Soda party. The event features DJ Amit and DJ AK. The Holi Soda 2.0 has a fusion drink and Holi special snack stalls. It is an open-air party.

Date - 10th March

Venue - Ramada Palace by Wyndham Chennai

Time - 2 pm onwards

Also Read | 5 trips abroad that you can choose from as a Mother's Day gift to your mom