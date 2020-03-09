The Debate
Holi Celebration In Kolkata: Popular Places In The City To Enjoy The Festival This Year

Festivals

Holi celebration in Kolkata is done in the grandest way. Here are places in Kolkata to celebrate Holi 2020. Learn about party venues, timings and entry fee

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
holi celebration in kolkata

Holi is that time of the year when we indulge in fun and let out the mischievous side in the open. The essence of this festival is to bring a positive change in our lives by filling it with colours and spreading happiness and celebrating the victory of good over evil. On Holi, everybody just wants to leave their houses and go out to play on the streets.

Swooning the bhaang infused thandai is also among the most essential parts of the festival. Holi is celebrated in the grandest way in every state of India. Everyone that thinks Kolkata is a dying city has definitely never experienced the level of flair in which the festival is celebrated here. Be it traditional elegance, Bollywood style, or culture, Kolkata has it all. Here are the best places in Kolkata to celebrate Holi 2020. Read ahead to know more-

Places in Kolkata to celebrate Holi 2020

Rang Leela 2020- Celebration of Colors

  • Venue: Vedic Village Resort Spa, Rajarhat, Kolkata
  • Date: March 10, 2020
  • Time: 10:00 am- 3:00 pm
  • Rate: Rs 999 onwards/ pass

Holi Color Me Happy

  • Venue: JW Lawn, JW Marriott Hotel, Kolkata
  • Date: March 10, 2020
  • Time: 11:30 am- 3:30 pm
  • Rate: Rs 2831/pass

Holi Fun Fiesta

  • Venue: The Amaya Resort, Kolkata NH6
  • Date: March 10, 2020
  • Time: 10:00 am- 2:00 pm
  • Rate: Rs 1765/ pass

Rangeela2

  • Venue: The Terrace, The Lalit Great Eastern, Kolkata
  • Date: March 10, 2020
  • Time: 10:00 am- 4:00 pm
  • Rate: Rs 499 onwards/ pass

Rangreza 3.0

  • Venue: Nalban Food Park (White House), Kolkata
  • Date: March 10, 2020
  • Time: 10:00 am- 4:00 pm
  • Rate: ₹699 onwards/ pass

Rango Ki Ghoomar Holi Utsav 2020

  • Venue: Orchid Gardens, Kolkata
  • Date: March 10, 2020
  • Time: 10:00 am- 6:00 pm
  • Rate: Rs 399 onwards/ pass
