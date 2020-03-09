Holi Celebration In New Jersey Listed Down For Your Convenience

Holi is the festival of colours that is not just celebrated in India but also at other places around the world. If you stay in or around New Jersey, and have been searching for 'Holi Celebrations near me', this is just the right place. Have a look at the list here.

Holi celebration in New Jersey

1. Holi Ayee Rey

Holi Ayee Rey is an event happening in Jersey City in 2020. The event is taking place at 555 Washington Blvd. You will have to book your tickets before the event day, which is March 13. You can get the tickets online at $20-$50 per ticket.

2. Holi Bash 2020

Holi Bash 2020 is happening at Manville in New Jersey on March 14, 2020. If you wish to celebrate Holi 2020 in the most desi manner, go for this option at The Saffron in Manville. The passes to this event will cost you between $19-$20.

3. Jashn 2020

Jashn 2020 is one of the options that you should go for, at Hamilton Township in New Jersey. The event is happening on March 15, 2020, at Rose Garden Banquet Hall. You must go for this option as the music is expected to be good. The tickets to this will be available at a cheap price, which is close to $12-$15.

4. Holi Celebration 2020

Holi Celebration 2020 is another event happening at Metuchen in New Jersey on March 28, 2020. It is happening at The Brown Stone in New Jersey. You will get the passes to this event at $20-$35.

5. Open Air Dance Party

Open Air Dance Party is happening with unlimited colours with DJ Karan. The Holi party will happen on March 28, 2020, at Dorrian’s Red Hand in New Jersey. This option is relatively cheap as the passes are available for $10-$20.

6. Holi Hai 2020

Holi Hai 2020 is happening at Akbar Restaurant in New Jersey. The event will happen next month on April 19, 2020. The event is happening at 21 Cortlandt Street in New Jersey. The passes here go up to $800 with a number of privileges.

