Holi Celebration In Massachusetts Where You Can Fully Enjoy The Festival Of Colours

Holi is one of the most beloved festivals in India where millions celebrate by partying with colours and water. However, the festival is so enjoyable that it has now crossed the borders of nations and is celebrated worldwide. Even several cities in the USA will have gigantic Holi parties on March 10, 2020. Here are some of the biggest and best Holi celebration in Massachusetts.

Holi Celebration in Massachusetts

Holi Hai Color Festival 2020

This Holi celebration will be held on March 21, 2020, at 1 PM. The party will have multiple DJs, organic Holi colours, water balloons, drinks and hookas. The entry fee starts at $20 per head and is a 21 year+ event. The celebrations will be held at Elixir Hookah Lounge Methuen, 224 East Street, Methuen, Massachusetts, USA.

Rang Barse Holi 2020

Rang Barse Holi 2020 will be held at Bollywood Grill, 350 Winthrop Avenue, North Andover. The festivities will begin on March 28, 2020, at 12 PM. The event is for all ages and will have a live DJ, a wholesome Buffet and several kid-friendly events. The Bollywood Grill will also provide customers with a bag of colours on the occasion of Holi. Single adults have to pay $35 for entry while couples have to pay $65. Kids under four can enter freely while those between the ages of four and ten have to pay $20.

Unity in Diversity, Holi- Festival of Colours

Sri Radha Bhakti will be holding their own Holi festival on April 05, 2020, to help promote diversity and cultural appreciation. The event will start at 9 AM and will have music, dance and free colours. The Holi festivities will be held at Sri Radha Bhakti, Hindu Nimbarki Vaisnavas, 711 S Franklin St, Holbrook, Massachusetts. You can even register your dance performances for the event. Entry is free and for all ages.

