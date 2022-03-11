Last Updated:

Holi Puja Date And Time 2022: When Is Holi? Know Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurat Details

As we inch closer to the celebratory occasion of Holi, here's all you need to know about the Puja date and time of the 'Festival of colours'.

Kriti Nayyar
Holi 2022

The popular Indian festival Holi, also known as the 'Festival of Colours', is celebrated with immense pomp and fervour by commonfolk. The festival not only signifies the triumph of good over evil but also marks the onset of spring and the end of the winter season. According to old testaments, the festival is marked in the devotion of the devotee Prahalad and the joy of rescuing his life from God. 

People across the country are looking forward to clocking the festivities of Holi 2022, which is said to be extra special this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions being eased out. As we inch closer to the festive occasion, here's all you need to know about the Holi Puja's date and time. 

When is Holi? Know Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurat details

The festival of Holi will be celebrated this year on March 18, with the Choti Holi celebrations slated to happen a day prior, i.e., on March 17, 2022. On Holi, people relish time with their families and close ones by splashing colours on each other and enjoying scrumptious delicacies and drinks. Water guns and water-filled balloons and favourites among children to celebrate the occasion. 

Take a look at the Holi Puja timings - 

  • Purnima Tithi begins at 01:29 pm on March 17, 2022.

  • Purnima Tithi ends at 12:47 PM on March 18, 2022

  • Bhadra Punchha if from  09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

  • Bhadra Mukha is from 10:16 PM to 12:13 AM on March 18

The Holi celebrations commence a day prior to the grand Holi festival, with a Holika Dahan where people gather and perform rituals in front of a bonfire. They also pray that their internal evil is destroyed in a way similar to Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, who got annihilated in a fire. 

