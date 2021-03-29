Holi Stickers To Send To Your Friends And Family To Celebrate This Festival Of Colours

Holi is one of the most looked forward to festivals of the year. People were excited to celebrate Holi with their friends and family this year as the lockdown due to the pandemic had everybody stuck in their homes. But the surge in the COVID-19 cases has dampened the spirits of many as the BMC has issued restrictions for the celebration of this festival of colours. Holika Dahan falls on March 28 and the Holi on March 29. Since the celebration of Holi with friends and family is not permitted, one can still keep the spirit of the festival up by sharing Holi wishes and stickers to their near and dear ones. Here are some Happy Holi stickers that one can forward to their loved ones to wish them a very happy Holi.

Happy Holi stickers to send

Holika Dahan is celebrated to signify the victory of good over evil. It was on this day that Prahlad sat on his aunt Holika's lap who was blessed that fire cannot harm her in any way. But Prahlad had the blessings of Lord Vishnu who saved him from the fire and Holika burnt to death.

Holi 2021 wishes and greetings

Along with these stickers, one can also send their loved ones heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Holi. The pandemic has affected many and sending some wishes along with the stickers will surely lift the receiver's spirits up. Here are some of the best Holi wishes and greetings that can forward to their friends and family.

May this Holi bring us good luck and our friendship continue to grow.

Play a safe Holi with natural colours. Wishing you a very happy Holi.

Wishing that may good times last forever. Happy Holi!

With Holi comes a lot of joy and happiness. It also brings delicious gujiyas and sweets. Happy Holi!

May God shower all his blessings upon you and fill you life with good deeds and contentment. Happy Holi!

I promise to be by your side on this Holi and soak you with the colours of joy. Happy Holi!

May all the 365 days of the year be as merry as the day of Holi. Happy Holi!

May the day be bright and sunny so that wee may be able to play our holi with peace and joy. Happy Holi!

May God guide you in your journey towards success. Wishing you a very happy Holi.

Image courtesy- Unsplash