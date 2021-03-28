Holi Wishes For Boyfriend: Send The Sweetest Wishes To Your Beau

Every year Holi is celebrated to welcome the season of spring and mark the triumph of good over evil. Traditionally, people apply colours to each other and enjoy the festival. Holi 2021 is right around the corner but with the tight restrictions imposed by the government owing to the ongoing pandemic, it has become difficult not just to play with the colours but also to wish your loved ones, especially the boyfriend, in person.

Sending Holi wishes can make your loved ones feel closer and remembered. While it is sweet to pen a heartfelt and self-written note, inspiration may fail to strike with the fast-paced life lead by everyone. Here are some of the best Holi wishes to send to your boyfriend:

Holi wishes for Boyfriend:

I wish to put lots of gulaal on you this Holi of all colours to bring the best of the shades in your life….I wish to splash and sprinkle you with water to make it more memorable for you…. with lots of love and hugs, I wish you the happiest and the most colourful Holi my darling.

Being with you feels as if I am flying in a rainbow sky and stole every colour to make our life beautiful. It is you who let me know the colours of love and when you are around, everything seems more beautiful than they are. Love you and Happy Holi.

The colours of joy, happiness, and togetherness are what I feel whenever I see you. I love you very much. Have a good Holi 2021.

You filled my heart with so many colours of happiness. My life looks so colourful now. Thanks for making my life so beautiful. Happy Holi dear.

Today I give you a colourful wish, which is you and I paint a beautiful picture of our tomorrow. The colours we made with our beautiful experience and memories and sprinkle it in our future life. Love you and I wish you a very happy Holi.

Life is more beautiful when you have someone to add the best of the colours to it when you have someone to paint life with you when you have someone who loves you unconditionally…. To the most amazing man I love, wishing you a very Happy Holi.

Happy Holi not for today, but for our entire life; I promise I never let the colour fades, not for a while. Some colours can be touched and some are made for being felt; it is the feeling of love full of colours that make my today beautiful. Happy Holi.

Let’s give a name to all the colours of life; red is for our love, green is for our happiness, blue is for being together, orange is for moving ahead together and pink is for friends forever. Our life is colourful and it has every colour of love. Happy Holi my dear.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock