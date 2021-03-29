Holi Wishes For Friends: Messages To Send And Wish Your Pals Happy Festival Of Colours

It is time for one of the most fun festivals of the year, the festival of colours and delicious sweets aka Holi. This year the festival falls on March 29, 2021, and it might be another year of small, socially distanced gatherings, you can always send the best of wishes to people. Here is a list of warm Holi greetings that you can send to your friends and wish them a great time through the festival.

Holi wishes for friends

Let the colours of Holi bring cheer and happiness to your life. Red gulaal being prosperity and yellow being health. Happy Holi. May God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint your life in. Happy Holi. Hope your life be like a rainbow filled with colours of love, friendship and happiness. Happy Holi! Hope your life always remain dipped in hues and blues. Wish you a very Happy and Colourful Holi!! Sending love with red, friendship with pink, wisdom with yellow and new beginnings with green. Have a colourful and happy Holi! Let the colours of Holi spread happiness, gaiety, peace and love all around. Wish you a blessed Holi! Happiness is the most beautiful colour in life which I wish should stay forever with you. Happy Holi! May your life stay coloured with colours of happiness, gaiety, fun, and laughter. Happy Holi Enjoy the festive spirit and the bright hues of life. Have a happy and blessed Holi! Hope the canvas of your life gets painted with the most beautiful colours. Happy Holi! Water balloons, water pistols, amazing songs, and delicious gujiyas are the main ingredients for a perfect Holi. Have a Happy Holi! Colours bring so much joy and cheer to life. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! So here comes the time to celebrate life with colours and enthusiasm. Lots of Love. Enjoy! Happy Holi!! Every day needs to be colourful, but seldom it is. So, stock yourself for a whole year! Happy Holi! Let it go, just colour it red and yellow and green and purple. Life is letting it go and playing Holi!

