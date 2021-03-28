Holi Wishes In English: Colourful Wishes To Share With Your Friends And Family This Year

Holi is one of the most loved festivals in India. The festival of colours teaches the lesson of good triumphing over evil while also bringing people closer together. However, taking cognizance of the recent turn of events surrounding COVID-19, it's advised to celebrate the festival indoors this year. But that shouldn't stop you from putting a smile across your loved one's faces. Here are the best Holi wishes in English to share with friends and family.

Holi wishes in English

The best part of the year has arrived. It's Holi time, let's take this moment to always remember that good triumphs over evil. Happy Holi 2021!

Do you know why I adore Holi? Since it brings colours to my life, the same way you did.

Let the colours of Holi spread happiness, gaiety, peace and love all around.

Wish you a blessed Holi!

May all the 365 days of the year be as merry as the day of Holi. Happy Holi!

May lady luck always shine upon you and fill your life with vibrant colours. Wishing you a very happy Holi.

If wishes come in rainbow colours, I would send the brightest one to wish you a Happy Holi!

Play Holi with great zeal but in a safe way with natural colours. Happy Holi wishes to all!

The time has come to do away with the animosity and begin a new phase of love and friendship. Happy Holi wishes!

May the spirit of Holi bring you joy,

May the gladness of Holi give you Hope and the warmth of Holi grant you cheer.

Wish You A Very Happy Holi 2021!

Happiness is the most beautiful colour in life which I wish should stay forever with you.

Happy Holi 2021!

Hope the canvas of your life gets painted with the most beautiful colours.

Happy Holi!

Holi is the day to strengthen the bond of friendship and add more colours to it. Hope you enjoy this festival to the fullest!

This Holi, banish the Ravanas from your mind and fill it with the lovely thoughts of Lord Ram.

Image Source: Unsplash