Holi Wishes In Hindi To Send Your Family And Friends On This Auspicious Festival

Holi 2020 is just around the corner. Known as the festival of 'colours', many like to send Holi wishes in Hindi to their loved ones, friends and family. Holi is predominantly celebrated by Hindus in huge numbers across the country. Now the festival has also gone global with many other countries also planning a fun-filled event on the day. If you are looking for Holi messages in Hindi to send to your near and dear ones, here are a few options for you. Check out Holi 2020 wishes and messages in Hindi.

Holi wishes in Hindi to send you friends and family on WhatsApp

Holi wishes: Madhura ki khushboo, Gokal ka haar, Vrundaawan ki sugandh aur barsaane ka pyaar. Aap sabko Holi ki bohot badhaai.

Bhaang ki khushboo and thandaai ki mithaas, Choto ka khel aur bado kya pyaar, Mubarak ho tumko is Holi ke bade din ka! Happy Holi wishes to you and your family.

Holi ke shubh avsar par aapko aur aapke parivaar ko bohot shubkaamnaaye!

Is tyohaar ki mithaas ko badhaane ke liye, aapke liye bhejte hai Holi wishes in Hindi. Aap is jin par khush raho, mangal raho. Best Holi wises to you and your family!

Holi ke shubh avsar par, Ullas aur Umang se ho aapka din rangeen! Happy Holi to you and your family!

Holi ke rangeen din ko aurbhi rangeen banaane ke liye aaj hum aapko English mein nahi balki Hindi mein badhaai dete hai. Here are my Holi wishes in hindi for you. Rango ki ho bharmaar, dher saari khushiyon se bhar jaaye aapka sansaar. Yahi dua hai bhagwaan se haamari is Holi pe!

Faalgun ka mahina, Rango ka bahaar, Chalti hai pichkaari, Udta hai bohot saara gulaal, Aaj ke shubh din par, Prem ke rang se rang do sabke gaal laal! Happy Holi to my loved ones!

Holi wishes in Hindi from mine to yours are here for you to enlighten your day. Niklo galiyon mein bankar toli, bhigaado aaj har ek hi jholi. Koi muskura de toh unhe gala laga do, varna nikal do rang lagaakar aur kehkar Happy Holi!

