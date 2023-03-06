Holika Dahan 2023: Is It On March 6 Or 7? Know When To Celebrate Festival

Holi is right around the corner and people cannot contain their excitement to get drenched in festivities. Everyone knows, the festival of colours is preceded by Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan. This time, there's a slight confusion regarding the date of Holika Dahan 2023.

Many are speculating that the festival will fall on March 6 while some are thinking that it is going to be celebrated on March 7. Therefore, here we list a few facts just to clear the air regarding the date of Holika Dahan 2023.

When is Holika Dahan 2023?

The whole reason for the confusion between March 6 and March 7 is the full moon date. As the date captures one night and two days, people are getting confused. The full moon date of Hindu calendar's month Falgun will begin from the evening of March 6. This is the reason why Pradosh Vyapini Vrat will be considered as Purnima Tithi and Purnima Tithi will go on till the evening of March 7.

Meanwhile, the ones who are following Udaya Tithi will be considering March 7 as Purnima Tithi. On the other hand, Bhadra Kaal will start from March 6 at 4:48 pm to March 7 at 5:14 pm. In this case, after the shadow os Bhadra ends on March 7, therefore, Holika Dahan will be performed on March 7.

Auspiscious time and mahurat for Holika Dahan 2023

Holika Dahan 2023's auspicious time will begin on March 7 from 6:24 pm to 8:51 pm.

Holika Dahan 2023 date- on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Holika Dahan Muhurta- 06:24 pm to 08:51 pm

Total Duration of the mahurat- 02 Hours 27 Minutes

Full moon date starts- 06 March 2023 at 04:17 pm

Full moon date ends- 07 March 2023 at 06:09 pm

Holi with colours will be celebrated on March 8