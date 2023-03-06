Holika Dahan 2023: WhatsApp Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Holika Dahan 2023, is almost here and everyone is gearing up for one of the biggest Hindu festivals. The auspicious day is celebrated to honour the victory of good over evil. On this day, devotees organise bonfire and gather around it to pray and offer things like coconut, turmeric, flowers, sweets and more.
Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi, falls a day before the festival of colours, Holi. And this time, the big day will take place on March 7 as Holi will be celebrated on March 8. These festivals are all about spending time with family and close friends, but if you cannot be present with everyone at a time, send them a bunch of wishes, greetings and more.
Here we are with a few WhatsApp statuses, quotes and messages for you to share on Holika Dahan 2023.
Holika Dahan 2023: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp statuses, messages and more
- May God paint the canvas of your life with the colours of joy, love, happiness, prosperity, and good health. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Choti Holi 2022!
- Wishing you a very Happy Choti Holi filled with sweet moments and colourful memories to happiness with love and care.
- This 2022 Holika Dahan, may all your sorrows and pain cease to exist. May you lead a blissful, healthy and happy life. Happy Choti Holi.
- The day of fun and enjoyment is back again for it is the wonderful festival of Holi. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Choti Holi!
- Here's wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Holika Dahan.
- May there be no trace of evil in your life. May there be only goodness all around you. Happy Choti Holi!
- This Holika Dahan, may all your sorrows and pain cease to exist. May you lead a blissful, healthy and happy life.
- May Lord Narasimha shower you with his choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Phalguna Purnima. A very Happy Holika Dahan to you.
- May you be showered with good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on this auspicious day—a very Happy Holika Dahan to you.
- "As we light up the bonfire of Holika Dahan, let us ignite the fire of hope and faith in our hearts, and look forward to a brighter and better tomorrow."
- "Let us burn all our worries and troubles in the fire of Holika Dahan and welcome new beginnings with open arms."
- "Let us celebrate the festival of colors with love and happiness, and welcome the new season of spring with joy and enthusiasm."
- "The bonfire of Holika Dahan symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, and the victory of light over darkness."
- "As we gather around the bonfire of Holika Dahan, let us pray for peace, love, and harmony in our lives and the world."
- On this auspicious occasion, I hope the canvas of your life gets painted in the vibrant colours of happiness. Happy Choti Holi.
- Burn your pride, negativity, and jealousy this Choti Holi, and let’s make a new beginning together. Happy Holika Dahan 2023!