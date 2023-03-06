Holika Dahan 2023: WhatsApp Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Holika Dahan 2023, is almost here and everyone is gearing up for one of the biggest Hindu festivals. The auspicious day is celebrated to honour the victory of good over evil. On this day, devotees organise bonfire and gather around it to pray and offer things like coconut, turmeric, flowers, sweets and more.

Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi, falls a day before the festival of colours, Holi. And this time, the big day will take place on March 7 as Holi will be celebrated on March 8. These festivals are all about spending time with family and close friends, but if you cannot be present with everyone at a time, send them a bunch of wishes, greetings and more.

Here we are with a few WhatsApp statuses, quotes and messages for you to share on Holika Dahan 2023.

Holika Dahan 2023: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp statuses, messages and more