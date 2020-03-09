Holika Dahan In Chennai: Where To Go For The Nearest Celebrations In The City?

Holi is one of the most popular and fun festivals celebrated in India. Not just the young but even the elderly take part in the festivities by throwing colour at each other. Holi is also rightly called as the ‘festival of colours’ by many across the nation primarily because of the colourful fun that it brings along with it. This year, Holi is being celebrated on March 10, 2020.

The festival is widely celebrated by Hindus all over the world. However, the colourful fun is not limited by religion with almost every person taking part in the festivities. It also signifies the emergence of a new and warmer season, spring.

For Holika Dahan, believers come together to burn the Holika, which was a demon according to the Hindu mythology. People gather around and offer various prayers before setting it on fire. This also signifies that the inner demon among them be killed, similar to the death of Holika.

Holika Dahan in Chennai

With just a few hours till the festival of Holi begins, the excitement is evident in the city of Chennai. The city is one of the biggest hubs for some of the biggest Holika Dahan festivities across the country. Being a metropolitan city, Chennai hosts a variety of cultures from people belonging to parts across the country. Hence, there is no dearth of Holika Dahan rituals in Chennai at all.

Here is where you should head to for the best Holika Dahan experience in Chennai:

Sowcarpet, Mint Street, Chennai The Holi Soda 2.0, Ramada Plaza, Chennai Colour Me Holi, Bessy Beach, Chennai

Holika Dahan 2020: Holika Dahan time

The Holika Dahan rituals will start on Monday, March 9, 2020, in the evening. The timings for the same will be from 6:26 pm to 8:52 pm according to IST on March 9, 2020. The Holika Dahan burning signifies the burning of a demon from Hindu mythology named Holika.

