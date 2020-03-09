Holika Dahan In Delhi: Check Out List Of Places In The Capital City To Mark This Occasion

Holi is celebrated as the festival of colours. On this auspicious occasion, people splash water and put colours on each other to celebrate the victory of good over evil. The festival also signifies the beginning of the harvest season. It is celebrated over the course of around two days.

The first evening is known as Chotti Holi or Holika Dahan. It is believed that all types of fear can be overcome by performing Holika Puja. Chotti Holi is celebrated a day before Holi and this year (2020) it is on March 9. Read to know about Holika Dahan in the capital city.

Holika Dahan in Delhi

The festivities start on the evening of the Purnima falling in the Vikram Samvat calendar, in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna. On the day of Holika Dahan, a bonfire is lit, which signifies the burning of bad spirits. The timings for Holika Dahan and Purnima tithi in Delhi are given below.

Holika Dahan Muhurta – 6:26 PM to 8:52 PM

Duration – 2 hours 26 minutes

Purnima Tithi Begins – 3:03 AM on March 9, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends – 11:17 PM on March 9, 2020

Places for Holika Dahan in Delhi

Connaught place

The burning of Holika generally takes place near the resident. However, there are certain places where many gather together to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. Connaught place is among the happening places in the city and has a Holika Dahan where people from different areas comes together. Holika Dahan here is followed by the Holi Party on the next day.

Chandni Chowk

Chandni Chowk is one of the oldest and busiest markets in Old Delhi. The shop owners and people residing there come together to burn Holika effigy. Several people present at the location also take part in the celebration.

IITians to celebrate in Delhi-NCR

According to reports, several areas will also celebrate a greener Holika Dahan as they will burn cow dung logs. A group of IIT-Delhi students distributed cow dung logs in many housing societies across Delhi-NCR. They have circulated around 2,500 kgs of cow dung logs.

Other places for Holika Dahan in Delhi

Large housing societies often celebrate the festival collectively. The students visited areas like Mayur Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad, as per reports. Delhi had been facing pollution issues for quite a long time and this collective celebration might help in some way, as per reports.

