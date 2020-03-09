Holika Dahan In Hyderabad: Experience The Traditional Roots Of The Festival In This City

Holika Dahan is one of the most auspicious events in a year according to the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated by lighting up a pyre and with the belief that evil dies with it as goodness prevails. Devotees and believers dance and sing around the pyre with happiness and delight as the ritual marks the end of Holika. If you search for ‘Holika Dahan near me’, you will get a wide range of options to choose from.

Holika Dahan in Hyderabad

There are quite a few events that are happening on Holika Dahan 2020. If you wish to spend your day doing something interesting and adventurous, go for religious camps which will also give you an insight into the mythological stories that hold significance. Have a look at the list.

HRC - Explore Hippie is an event that started on Friday, March 6, 2020. The event will have all its participants explore the historic place and the monuments around it. The trip starts from Secunderabad Junction in Telangana. Go for this option if you wish to be religious while you explore.

Holi at Hampi camping is another event which will happen in the form of camping. On March 9, 2020, Holika Dahan will happen here in full swing. You can take a bus to this place from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in Hyderabad.

Holika Dahan 2020 will also happen at a number of temples in Hyderabad. Temples like Shri Jagannath Temple, Chilkoot Balaji Temple, and ISKON Hyderabad temples have Holika Dahan every year. If you go for this option, you will be able to experience Holika Dahan 2020 in the most traditional and devoted way.

Holika Dahan Time (Muhurat)

Bhadra Punchha: 09:37 AM to 10:38 AM

Bhadra Mukha: 10:38 AM to 12:19 PM

Pradosh with Udaya Vyapini Purnima

Purnima Tithi Begins: 03:03 AM on Mar 09, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends: 11:17 PM on Mar 09, 2020

