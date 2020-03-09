Holika Dahan In Indore: Experience The Event In Rajwada, Lodha Pariwar, & Vijay Nagar

The festival of Holi is considered to be one of the most joyous and auspicious festivals in India. This festival brings family and friends to celebrate the day by splashing some water and striking colour on each other. On the eve of Holi, post-sunset, the significant event of Holika Dahan takes place. Speaking of which, Holika Dahan in Indore takes place with utmost grandeur. If you want to experience Holika Dahan in Indore, then here is where you can enjoy this festival.

Holika Dahan in Indore

Holika Dahan in Indore Rajwada

Rajwada is a mesmerising historical palace in the city of Indore. It was reportedly built by the Holkars of the Maratha Empire two centuries ago. The seven-storied structure shells royal grandeur and architectural skills. Holika Dahan was then celebrated outside Rajwada Palace where all the citizens form the neighbouring areas joined the Holkar family. And now, every year, people gather in huge numbers here to celebrate Holika Dahan.

Lodha Samaj Indore

Holika Dahan 2020 at the Lodha Samaj Indore will also be a great experience for you to enjoy. Every year, the Lodha Pariwar people celebrate Holika Dahan here with joy and pride. All the pre-rituals and religious outings take place meticulously. You can witness the event at 355 5 HIG, Nehru Nagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Holika Dahan in Indore Vijay Nagar

Vijay Nagar is one of the major residential areas in Indore, which belongs to the part of Greater Indore. The blooming population here celebrates Holika Dahan with great pleasure. Many groups of people, belonging to various localities and communities here set up their own Holika Dahan and enjoy happily.

Chandralok square Indore

One can visit the 77, Chandralok Colony, Khajrana Road, Kalpana Lok Colony, Manishpuri, Indore, Madhya Pradesh to experience another beautiful event of Holika Dahan 2020. People here choose the right Muhurta for Holika Dahan and begin the event on time. Everyone is allowed to offer prayers and be a part of this auspicious puja.

