Holika Dahan In Pune: Where To Celebrate The Festival In The City

The festival of Holi is here. While playing with colours dominates the entire festival, there is also a little ritual that happens first called Choti Holi or Holika Dahan. According to the Hindu Scriptures, Holika Dahan should be done during Prakosh Kaal which starts after sunset. It should be specifically done when the Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing. Bhadra prevails during the first half of the Tithi and it is believed that all good work should be avoided during that time. Here are the timings to follow to celebrate Holika Dahan in Pune.

Blue Ridge Township

The Holika Dahan celebration can be enjoyed at the Blue Ridge Township in Hinjewadi, Pune. The timing for the event is 7:30 PM onwards. The event will be held at the podium level between B3 and B7.

Pathyam Ayurvedic Restuarant

Pathyam Ayurvedic Restaurant is located in the Bhukum area in Pune. The timing for the Holika Dahan is 6 PM onwards.

Holika Dahan in Pune: Holika Dahan time - 06:43 PM to 09:08 PM

Holika Dahan in Pune Duration - 02 Hours 25 Mins

Bhadra Punchha - 09:37 AM to 10:38 AM

Bhadra Mukha - 10:38 AM to 12:19 PM

Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Udaya Vyapini Purnima

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:03 AM on March 09, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 11:17 PM on March 09, 2020

With the Coronovirus posing a threat to spoil the festival, the government has advised people to play it safe and to avoid going to crowded places. It is suggested to make use of eco-friendly colours and observe a dry Holi. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra assured the state that his office is doing everything they can to keep the virus at bay. He also said that he prays that the virus gets burned with Holika Dahan 2020.

