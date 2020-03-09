Holika Dahan In Udaipur: Must-visit Places To Celebrate The Festival

One of the prominent festivals of India, Holi, is around the corner and the cities and villages across the country are gearing up for it. The two-day festival will start on March 9, 2020, which is also the full moon day in Phalgun month according to the Hindu calendar. The first day, also known as Choti Holi, people burn the effigy of Holika or their old belongings in the fire during the evening. If you are in Udaipur and want to know more about Holika Dahan mahurat/time and places near you where the festival will be celebrated, here are the details.

Holika Dahan 2020 time in Udaipur - 06:32 PM to 08:58 PM (Total Duration- 02 Hours 26 Mins)

Holi celebration in Udaipur

Holi celebrations in Udaipur are a display of the culture and traditions of the Bhil tribe. On this occasion, the Bhils, dressed in all their festive finery, the Mewar king lights the bonfire. Holika Dahan in the City Palace is followed by a large and vibrant rally, accompanied by Mewar family members, sitting on ornated camels, elephants and horses. A music band also performs in the rally. The royal procession starts from Shambhu Niwas Palace and moves up to Manek Chowk. Holika Dahan will happen on the evening of Monday, March 9, 2020. The City Palace of Udaipur is situated in the old city of Udaipur.

When tourists enter Udaipur during Holi, they can see the city is adorned in rich colours. People make various sweets such as Papdi, Gujiya, Shakarpara and many other savoury dishes. People are filled with excitement and enthusiasm when they buy watercolours, Gulaal or dry colours and pichkaris for their Holi celebrations. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and the end of winter.

Many of us know that Rajasthan is also known as Rangeelo Rajasthan due to its colourfulness and energy in rejoicing every festival. On the occasion of Holi, the people of Udaipur decorate their homes with colourful flowers and draw rangolis in the house near their entrance. Drums and folk dance are performed and camels and elephants are beautifully decorated to showcase the grandeur of royal procession.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports.)