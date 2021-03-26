Holika Dahan Time 2021: Details About This Festival And Mahurat This Year

The festival of Holi is one of the most important Hindu festivals. Holika Dahan is an essential part of the Holi celebrations. The ritual of Holika Dahan is a symbol of victory of good over evil. People all over India take part in the Holika Dahan celebrations and wish each other on the day. Holika Dahan is celebrated by burning the Holika bonfire. As the festival is coming close a lot of people have been curious to know about the Holika Dahan time in 2021 or the Holika Dahan mahurat 2021. Here is a look at the time of Holika Dahan and everything you need to know about the day.

Holika Dahan time 2021

The Holi festival is celebrated usually over the course of two days all over India. The first evening of the celebrations is known as the Holika Dahan. The festival is celebrated a day before Holi. This year Holika Dahan will be celebrated this Sunday on March 28, 2021. The festivities of the day start on the evening of the Purnima in the Hindu month of Phalguna. A bonfire or pyre is lit which signifies the burning of bad spirits on Holika Dahan. This year the Holika Dahan time 2021 or the Holika Dahan Mahurat 2021 is from 06:37 PM to 08:56 PM on March 28, 2021. On the next day of Purnima people celebrate the festival of colours, Holi. This year the Purnima Tithi begins at 3.27 AM on March 28, 2021, and ends at 12.17 AM on March 29, 2021.

Holika Dahan celebrates the killing of Holika, an Asur. The festival has also gotten its name from there. Pyres are burnt in various parts of India and a puja is performed to symbolise the victory of good over evil. Typically during the time of sunset or after it, the pyre of Holika is burnt. People dance and sing around the fire to celebrate the day.

The legend of Holika Dahan dates back to one of the devotees of Lord Vishnu, Prahlad. He was saved by the Lord himself from the demon Holika who tricked him into the fire. Therefore, the Holika Dahan is celebrated by burning a dummy pyre known as Holika on the day. People also wish each other a happy Holika Dahan to mark the day. On the next day of Holika Dahan, people celebrate the popular festival of colours Holi all over India. Various events and parties are organised to mark the day while people also give best wishes to each other on the day.

Image Credits: Pixabay