Holy Wishes For Your Wife To Celebrate Shades Of Love On This Festival Of Colours

Here are a few Holi wishes for your wife that you can send across to your beloved partner for celebrating the festival of colours this year amidst the pandemic.

Mamta Raut
Holi is just not the festival of colours but also the festival that celebrates different shades of love and life. While the preparation of Holi 2021 might be taking up a lot of time, but it is equally important to take time out of your busy schedules and wish your wife on this auspicious occasion. However, in today’s hectic lifestyle, if it is difficult for you to find time and write down a heart-warming message for your beloved partner, then we have got you covered. Below are some Holi wishes for wife that you can send across. Check them out:

Holi wishes for wife

  • Holi is the time to remember all the wonderful moments we spent together. Let's fill our life with colours of happiness and Romance
  • You are the best colour of my life. You filled my life with happiness and love. Happy Holi dear wife.
  • Holi is the time to relive those beautiful moments. May Holi 2021 be the most colourful festival of your life. May you are blessed with happiness and joy. Wishing you Happy Holi my love.
  • On this colourful festival of Holi, I thank God for sending you into my life and filling it with beautiful colours of romance and happiness. Best wishes on this wonderful day. Happy Holi 2021.
  • When I think of you, my eyes sparkle and my lips smile. You have been the most special gift from God to me. Thanks for loving me so much. Wishing you a colourful and lovely Happy Holi.
  • You are like a bright red colour that has filled my life with happiness and love. On this auspicious occasion of Holi, I wish you a romantic and beautiful Happy Holi my love.
  • For me, you have been like a rainbow of colours that has filled my life with love and happiness. I pray to God for a beautiful and colourful life. Happy Holi 2021 to you my dearest wife.
  • Is rango ke tyohar mein ishwar bhar de tumhara jivan khushiyon se. Holi ke is pyare se typhar mein tumhara jivan mehke nayi umang aur khushiyon se. Happy Holi to you.

May this splendid festival spread colourful joy,
wealth, celebration and remove sorrows and ignorance in your life.
Happy Holi!

Enjoy every colour of Holi and u will get every happiness u desire.
God is always with u. Enjoy every moment.
Keep smiling.

I plucked the brightest colour from the
rainbow and sent it across to you
to wish you a very happy Holi.

On Holi, the festival of colours & joy
I wanna say thank you for all the love & smiles
you’ve brought to my life. Happy Holi.

Celebrating the colours
of our beautiful relationship,
I wish you all the bright hues of life.
Have a colourful Holi.

Auspicious red
Sunkissed gold
Soothing silver
Pretty purple
Blissful blue
Forever green
I wish u The most colourful Holi.

Red 4 prosperity.
Green 4 happiness
Blue 4 longevity
Orange 4 progress
Pink 4 friendship
May u be blessed with all shades of Holi.

I may not put colours on you
face in this colourful festival,
But I'm praying God to add
more and more colour In your beautiful life.

Enjoy every colour of Holi and
You will get every happiness you desire.
God is always with you, enjoy every moment.
Keep smiling.

