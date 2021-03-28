Holy Wishes For Your Wife To Celebrate Shades Of Love On This Festival Of Colours

Quick links:
Holi is just not the festival of colours but also the festival that celebrates different shades of love and life. While the preparation of Holi 2021 might be taking up a lot of time, but it is equally important to take time out of your busy schedules and wish your wife on this auspicious occasion. However, in today’s hectic lifestyle, if it is difficult for you to find time and write down a heart-warming message for your beloved partner, then we have got you covered. Below are some Holi wishes for wife that you can send across. Check them out:
May this splendid festival spread colourful joy,
wealth, celebration and remove sorrows and ignorance in your life.
Happy Holi!
Enjoy every colour of Holi and u will get every happiness u desire.
God is always with u. Enjoy every moment.
Keep smiling.
I plucked the brightest colour from the
rainbow and sent it across to you
to wish you a very happy Holi.
On Holi, the festival of colours & joy
I wanna say thank you for all the love & smiles
you’ve brought to my life. Happy Holi.
Celebrating the colours
of our beautiful relationship,
I wish you all the bright hues of life.
Have a colourful Holi.
Auspicious red
Sunkissed gold
Soothing silver
Pretty purple
Blissful blue
Forever green
I wish u The most colourful Holi.
Red 4 prosperity.
Green 4 happiness
Blue 4 longevity
Orange 4 progress
Pink 4 friendship
May u be blessed with all shades of Holi.
I may not put colours on you
face in this colourful festival,
But I'm praying God to add
more and more colour In your beautiful life.
