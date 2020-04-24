World Penguin Day: How To Add Penguin Hologram To Your Surroundings Using Google 3D?

Penguins are one of the most adorable and lovable creatures in the animal kingdom. World Penguin Day, which is celebrated on April 25, takes place during the annual northern migration of Adelie penguins. It is an educative initiative that encourages people to learn more about penguins, their environment, and how important they are to the ecosystem. Hence, to celebrate World Penguin Day uniquely, here’s how you can add a penguin hologram to your surroundings using Google 3D.

How to add a penguin hologram to your surroundings using Google 3D

Step 1: Search for a species, such as 'Penguin':

Step 2: Underneath the Wikipedia description of that animal, a 3D picture of the animal will appear. Beside that picture, you can see View in 3D option.

Step 3: Click on that option and you can see a 3D animal on your screen. The picture can be moved by the movement of fingers.

Step 4: Below the 3D animal, you can see View in your space option.

Step 5: Click on that option and give access to your phone camera to Google. Hence, you can see that 3D animal inserted in your space.

What if Google View In 3D is not working?

As per reports, many people face the problem of Google View in 3D not working. However, there can be many reasons why Google's new initiative is not working. One of the reason can be that you might not have given access to the Camera. And to view these animals in 3D, a person needs to give the Google app some basic access such as 'Access to use the camera', 'Access to location,' and many more.

For this, you can easily give access by clicking 'Allow' whenever the pop-up appears on the screen while using the Google View in 3D feature. The other way to use the feature is by doing it manually. Hence, after giving permissions to the Google app, one can enjoy watching 3D animals in their surroundings.

Image Credit: Screenshots from the phone

