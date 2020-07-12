How To Make Paper Bag: Easy DIY Activity For Paper Bag Day 2020

Every year, the 12th of July is celebrated as the Paper Bag day. Paper Bag day is celebrated to create awareness about the bags that help to save the environment. Here is everything you need to know about Paper Bag Day.

Paper Bag Day History:

Although the history and founder of paper bag day are not commonly known, we do know about the history of paper bags in general. The history of paper bags goes back to 1852, when the American inventor, Francis Wolle invented the first paper bag machine. Further, another inventor designed a paper bag machine in 1871. A paper bag machine was also invented in 1883 by Charles Stilwell. Stilwell’s machine helped to produce paper bags with square-bottoms and pleated sides. This helped to store and fold paper bags with great ease. In 1912, another inventor named Walter Deubener used cords as carrying handles for the bag. Over the years, several inventors have worked towards improving the design of paper bags.

Are you wondering ‘how to make a bag out of paper’? Here’s a step by step guide to make a paper bag.

How to make paper bag?

Before you learn how to make a bag out of paper, you must make sure that you have the following items:

Old newspaper A pair of scissors glue cardboard (use leftover delivery packages) Ballpoint pen Ropes or handles from old bags. Poster colours or origami crafts for decoration

How to make paper bag?

Spread a two-sheet newspaper on a surface. Pour plenty of glue on one side of the paper. Stick both the sides together. Fold the newspaper horizontally. Make sure that the edges are bound together. Leave it to dry. Cut a piece of cardboard in a rectangular shape. Insert the piece in the bag from one side. Make sure to leave a gap of one inch on all sides. Add glue to the base of the bag. Fold the corners of the paper bag in a triangular shape. Make sure that the edges are tightly shut. Press the edges of the bag and fold it in the middle. Use a ballpoint pen to make holes at the top. Cut two pieces of rope and insert it in the holes. Knot it at the end. Decorate your bag in order to make it attractive.

How to celebrate Paper Bag Day 2020:

Make a paper bag at home.

Share the importance of paper bags with your friends and family.

Share your paper bag story on social media with the hashtag #paperbagday.

While paper bags help to carry a lot of items, they are quite beneficial for the environment as well. Here are some advantages of using paper bags:

Paper bags are eco-friendly.

Paper bags can be recycled.

Paper bags are bio-degradable.

So what are you waiting for? Head on- and make a paper bag right away. Here’s wishing everyone a very happy Paper Bag Day 2020.

