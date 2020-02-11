Hug Day 2020: Quotes That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Valentine’s Day or St. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14. On this day, lovers express their affection with greetings and gifts. This festival dates back to the Roman times where it was celebrated as Lupercalia. But today, there are a few more days that have been added to build up to the romantic day. Under this, there are days like Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and then it ends with Valentine's Day.
Hug Day is such a day that celebrates the love of two loved ones. A hug is the simplest way of expressing love and affection as it is warm and will make your partner feel safe as he/she is in your arms. On this day, the partners give each other a warm and tight hug which will show how much you love your special one. Here are some quotes that you can send to your loved ones on Hug Day 2020.
Read Also|What Day Is After Promise Day? All You Need To Know About Hug Day
Read Also|‘Love Aaj Kal’ To ‘Trance’, Plan Your Valentine's Day With These Upcoming Movies
Read Also|Deepika Padukone's Top Romantic Films To Watch This Valentine's Day 2020
Read Also|Deepika Padukone Songs That Are A Must On Your Valentine's Day Playlist