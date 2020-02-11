Hug Day 2020: Quotes That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Valentine’s Day or St. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14. On this day, lovers express their affection with greetings and gifts. This festival dates back to the Roman times where it was celebrated as Lupercalia. But today, there are a few more days that have been added to build up to the romantic day. Under this, there are days like Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and then it ends with Valentine's Day.

Hug Day is such a day that celebrates the love of two loved ones. A hug is the simplest way of expressing love and affection as it is warm and will make your partner feel safe as he/she is in your arms. On this day, the partners give each other a warm and tight hug which will show how much you love your special one. Here are some quotes that you can send to your loved ones on Hug Day 2020.

Hug Day quotes to share with your loved ones:

I hope a person would come to hug me tight enough to bring together all of my broken pieces.

The shortest distance between friends is their hugs

A flower without its odour is like a kiss without a hug

When you hug someone you love, do not just use your arms, use your heart too

Things may get dark, but I always have your hug to light me up

I would rather play hug of war than tug of war because this is a game where everyone wins

There's something in a simple hug that always warms the heart, it welcomes us back home and makes it easier to part....

They say that love is more important than money, have you ever tried paying your bills with a hug?

Being in the arms of someone you love is the best place in world, but the hug given to you in the worst times of your life are the best

The reason that God gave us arms is for us to be able to hug one another

Photo by freestocks.org on Unsplash