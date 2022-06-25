Hyderabad: Khairatabad Ganesh Goes Eco-friendly This Year; Idol To Be 50-feet Tall

The famous Khairatabad Ganesh will be going eco-friendly this year, announced the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee. Khairatabad Ganesh is the tallest Ganesh idol in the country located in the Khairatabad locality of Hyderabad, India. The Committee has decided to make the 2022 idol eco-friendly with organic colours and clay. During covid due to restrictions, the Khairatabad Ganesh idol was only 20ft tall. This year the country’s biggest idol will be 50ft and made of clay.

"Khairatabad Ganesh idol is tallest in our country for Vinayaka Chaturthi procession. In this 68th year, we'll make it 50 feet tall for the first time. It'll have an iron body with mesh, clay and water-based paint," S Sudarshan, Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee Chairman.

Furthermore, preparations for the festival have already begun, the chairman informed. According to the Supreme court’s guidelines, PCB idols cannot be immersed in Hussain Sagar lake therefore a clay idol will be taken out for procession.

How the model is being made

G Sandeep Raj, Convenor, Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee said that the idol's body will be made from and will include an iron body covered with the mesh, then dry grass will be put over to cover and finally, the clay finishing will be done. It is to be noted that the clay will be coming from Rajashthan. The paint used will be water paint and not oil-based

Last year, called it the last time the SC had let the immersion of PCB idols into Hussain Sagar lake. However strict rules are placed for immersion. After the covid restrictions have been lifted the Ganesh festival will be celebrated on August 31 with zeal in the country.

(with inputs from ANI)