Ibotta Free Thanksgiving Dinner Deal Offers 100% Cashback On 9 Thanksgiving Dinner Items

Thanksgiving is celebrated on fourth Thursday of November each year. The day is observed as a national holiday in the U.S. and in Canada. This year, Thanksgiving falls on November 26th. Ibotta is a free cashback and rewards payments app that gives cash back for everyday purchases when items are purchased through the Ibotta app. This year Ibotta is offering a 100% cashback on 9 Thanksgiving dinner items at Walmart. Read on to know more about Ibotta free Thanksgiving deals and offers and how can one avail these offers before it's over.

Image credits: Ibotta website

How to claim Ibotta free Thanksgiving dinner?

According to Ibotta's promotion offer for Thanksgiving, the app us offering 100% cashback on 9 food items, the offer is only valid till November 25 at 11:59:59 PM MT, as it had started way before from November 1st itself. Even though many offer items might have been over by now, but there are many other offers on Ibotta which can be availed while buying Thanksgiving essentials through the cashback providing app. Here are the items which qualify for the 100% cashback offer. Read on.

Items that qualify for Ibotta Walmart Thanksgiving offer

Butterball Turkey Breast Roast: $9.98 cashback

McCormick Gravy, 0.87 oz pouch: $1.12 cashback [SOLD OUT]

Great Value Stuffing Mix, 6 oz: $0.82 cashback

Idahoan Mashed Potatoes, 8 oz pouch: $1.88 cashback

Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz can: $0.98 cashback

Great Value Cranberry Sauce, 14 oz: $0.98 cashback

Great Value Green Beans, 12 oz: $1.34 cashback

French’s Crispy Fried Onions, 2.8 oz: $1.92 cashback [SOLD OUT]

Coca-Cola, 2 Liter Bottle: $1.89 cashback

How to earn the free Thanksgiving dinner offer

Download the Ibotta app on your phone or use the browser extension on your computer.

The free Thanksgiving dinner offers has to be added to your Ibotta account cart to avail the Thanksgiving deal, meaning that all these 9 items need to be added to the cart for availing the 100% cashback offer on the items which are not sold out yet.

Confirm the order and receive cash back after buying all these items at Walmart. Happy Thanksgiving 2020!

Image credits: home.Ibotta.com

