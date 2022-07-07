Last Updated:

IN PICS: Thousands Gather As Spain Gears Up For Its Famous 'Bull-running' Festival

Revellers in large numbers gathered to witness the 'chupinazo' firework as it marked the official start of the San Fermín bull-run festival in Spain.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Spain's Bull Run festival
1/14
Image: AP

People from across the world gathered on the streets of Spain's Pamplona city to witness the famous San Fremin bull-running festival. 

Spain's Bull Run festival
2/14
Image: AP

Revelers gathered at the town hall square were seen celebrating the launch of the 'Chupinazo' rocket, which marks the official opening of the 2022 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain. 

Spain Bull Run festival
3/14
Image: AP

The blast of a traditional firework on Wednesday marked the nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's bull-running festival. 

Spain Bull Run festival
4/14
Image: AP

People were seen as excited and cheerful as the celebrations commenced after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Spain's Bull Run festival
5/14
Image: AP

A reveler was seen drinking from a wineskin as he waits for the launch of the 'Chupinazo' rocket on the streets of Pamplona city in Spain. 

Spain's Bull Run festival
6/14
Image: AP

Revelers seen cheering ahead of the extravagant festival commenced as they donned white attires fully drenched with the red wine and sangria. 

Spain's Bull Run festival
7/14
Image: AP

An excited reveller is seen holding a wineskin as he squirts wine from it while others watch over joyfully. 

Spain's Bull Run festival
8/14
Image: AP

A reveller sits on the shoulders of another as he cheers during the celebrations ahead of the traditional 'chupinazo' firework. 

Spain's Bull Run festival
9/14
Image: AP

Thousands of revellers gathered in celebration on Wednesday in the Spanish city of Pamplona dressed up in white attires and red scarfs and neckerchiefs. 

Spain's Bull Run festival
10/14
Image: AP

Water was thrown over the revellers gathered in the town hall square for the noon event. 

Spain's Bull Run festival
11/14
Image: AP

Water was thrown over the revellers gathered in the town hall square for the noon event. 

Spain's Bull Run festival
12/14
Image: AP

Revellers thronged the streets with their friends and family members without any fear of the COVID-19 pandemic as they just wanted to feel alive and enjoy themselves again. 

Spain's Bull Run festival
13/14
Image: AP

Revellers celebrate after the traditional 'chupinazo' firework exploded. They were seen spraying red wine on each other. 

Spain's Bull Run festival
14/14
Image: AP

People cheer out loud and react during the launch of the 'Chupinazo' firework thus marking the official opening of the 2022 San Fermin fiestas. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldana & more stars look regal at Dior's Couture Week in Paris

Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldana & more stars look regal at Dior's Couture Week in Paris