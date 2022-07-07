IN PICS: Thousands Gather As Spain Gears Up For Its Famous 'Bull-running' Festival

Quick links:
People from across the world gathered on the streets of Spain's Pamplona city to witness the famous San Fremin bull-running festival.
Revelers gathered at the town hall square were seen celebrating the launch of the 'Chupinazo' rocket, which marks the official opening of the 2022 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain.
The blast of a traditional firework on Wednesday marked the nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's bull-running festival.
People were seen as excited and cheerful as the celebrations commenced after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A reveler was seen drinking from a wineskin as he waits for the launch of the 'Chupinazo' rocket on the streets of Pamplona city in Spain.
Revelers seen cheering ahead of the extravagant festival commenced as they donned white attires fully drenched with the red wine and sangria.
An excited reveller is seen holding a wineskin as he squirts wine from it while others watch over joyfully.
A reveller sits on the shoulders of another as he cheers during the celebrations ahead of the traditional 'chupinazo' firework.
Thousands of revellers gathered in celebration on Wednesday in the Spanish city of Pamplona dressed up in white attires and red scarfs and neckerchiefs.
Revellers thronged the streets with their friends and family members without any fear of the COVID-19 pandemic as they just wanted to feel alive and enjoy themselves again.
Revellers celebrate after the traditional 'chupinazo' firework exploded. They were seen spraying red wine on each other.