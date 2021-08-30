In Pictures: Janmashtami Celebration Erupts Across India, See Visuals From ISKCON Temple

Quick links:
As the nation prepares to celebrate the auspicious day of Krishna Janmashtami on Monday, a beautiful sculpture of Lord Krishna outside the ISKCON temple in Gujarat's Surat surfaced on social media.
As celebrations began early on Monday, devotees were seen offering prayers at the ISKCON temple in Noida. The temple visuals show beautiful decorations made to mark the Krishna Janmashtami.
Visual of morning 'aarti' emerged from the land of Krishna, the heart of Brij Bhoomi, Mathura. This is from the Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura where preparations are set to mark the festival.
Keeping COVID in mind, devotees at Surat's ISKCON temple were seen preparing decorations for Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. Volunteer Tirath Das added that they are excited to welcome Lord Krishna.
The Krishna temple is Surat, the ISKCON's volunteer Tirath Das informed that they have made eco-friendly arrangements this time with a hope for a good footfall of devotees.
As morning visuals of beautiful decorations from Surat's ISKCON temple came out, volunteers from the temple informed that they did not go home and prepared for Krishna Janmashtami after two years.
The devotees remained in the temple and prepared for Krishna Janmashtami to ensure no compromise is made as the celebrations on the auspicious festival are marked after two years.
As people across the country prepared for celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami, devotees from several Krishna temples in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and others were seen setting special decorations.