In Pictures: Janmashtami Celebration Erupts Across India, See Visuals From ISKCON Temple

Janmashtami celebrations started early on Monday with devotees reaching out to Krishna temples including the ISKCON temple to mark the auspicious festival.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Visuals from ISKCON temple in Gujarat's Surat
1/9
ANI

As the nation prepares to celebrate the auspicious day of Krishna Janmashtami on Monday, a beautiful sculpture of Lord Krishna outside the ISKCON temple in Gujarat's Surat surfaced on social media.

Morning celebrations at Noida's ISKCON temple
2/9
ANI

As celebrations began early on Monday, devotees were seen offering prayers at the ISKCON temple in Noida. The temple visuals show beautiful decorations made to mark the Krishna Janmashtami.

A glimpse of morning aarti at temple in Mathura
3/9
ANI

Visual of morning 'aarti' emerged from the land of Krishna, the heart of Brij Bhoomi, Mathura. This is from the Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura where preparations are set to mark the festival.

Devotees prepare decorations at ISKCON temple.
4/9
ANI

Keeping COVID in mind, devotees at Surat's ISKCON temple were seen preparing decorations for Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. Volunteer Tirath Das added that they are excited to welcome Lord Krishna.

Outside visual of Krishna Temple in Surat
5/9
ANI

The Krishna temple is Surat, the ISKCON's volunteer Tirath Das informed that they have made eco-friendly arrangements this time with a hope for a good footfall of devotees. 

Initial visuals of decorations for Janmashtami
6/9
ANI

As morning visuals of beautiful decorations from Surat's ISKCON temple came out, volunteers from the temple informed that they did not go home and prepared for Krishna Janmashtami after two years.

Morning visuals from Krishna temple in Surat
7/9
ANI

The devotees remained in the temple and prepared for Krishna Janmashtami to ensure no compromise is made as the celebrations on the auspicious festival are marked after two years.

Excited devotees preparing decorations at temple
8/9
ANI

As people across the country prepared for celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami, devotees from several Krishna temples in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and others were seen setting special decorations.

Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Kashmir
9/9
@drharshvardhan/Twitter

Former Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan shared visuals of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Kashmir. "Janamashtami celebrations in all their grandeur in North Kashmir after so many years," he wrote.

