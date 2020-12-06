Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 Theme, History, And Significance

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow on December 7. It is an annual day that is observed to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who serve our country. The day is an ode to all of the soldiers of our country. People pay their respects to the soldiers in whichever way they can. Soldiers are one of the greatest assets of any country and they hold a greater significance in keeping the country intact.

As Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 theme, Indian Armed Forces Flag Day history and its significance. For all the people who are curious about the Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day history

On August 28, 1949, a committee was set up under the then Defence Minister of India. The committee decided that Flag Day will be observed annually on December 7. The primary idea behind the Indian Armed Forces Flag Day was to distribute small flags to the civilians and collect donations for the soldiers in return. Over the years the day has gained more significance as it considers that it is the responsibility of the general population of India to take care of the families of the armed forces personnel who fight to keep the country safeguarded.

Also Read | World Soil Day 2020: Here Are Some Quotes And Images For This Day

Also Read | Indian Navy Day 2020: Here Are Quotes, Images & Wishes To Share With All

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 theme

There is no specific theme about the Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2020. The day is an ode to all the uniformed soldiers of our country who protect the citizens at all costs. The country is forever indebted to such heroes who lay down their lives in their service to their motherland. The day can be celebrated by donating towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund by the Indian government. People also wish each other a Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.

Also Read | In Pictures: On Navy Day 2020, Indian Navy Pays Tribute To Martyrs' Supreme Sacrifice

Also Read | Indian Navy Day 2020: Here Is History And Significance Of This Day

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day significance

It becomes the duty of citizens of a country to not only show our admiration for the martyrs and the living heroes who were wounded while doing their duties but also to their families who have been a crucial part of this sacrifice. The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is mainly observed to Rehabilitate those wounded in battle casualties, for the welfare of serving soldiers and their families and the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families. It has gained immense significance as it brings to the forefront our commitment of looking after our war disabled Soldiers, Veer Naris and the families of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

Image Credits: indianarmy.nic.in