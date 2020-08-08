Indigenous Peoples Day 2020: History, Significance And Importance Of Observing This Day

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is an international holiday celebrated to honour Native American and their history and culture. It is considered to be an important day to honour the past, present and the future of Native people throughout the United States. The day is to recognise the legacy and impact of colonialism on Native communities. The United Nation’s International Day of the World’s Indigenous People is celebrated on August 9, every year. Read about the history and the significance of this day.

Indigenous Peoples Day history & significance

International Day of World’s Indigenous People is to promote and protect the rights of the world’s indigenous people. It is a day to recognise achievements and contributions people make to improve world issues such as environmental protection. The first International Day of the World’s Indigenous People was observed in Geneva in 1982 to mark the first meeting of the UN Working Group of Indigenous people.

The day was then articulated in 1994, to be glorified every year. After they completed a decade of celebrations, their main objective was to rejuvenate international cooperation for solving issues faced by indigenous people. The issues that were solved were mainly from areas such as education, culture and economic development. The United Nations have also taken several measures to protect the right of the indigenous people.

Understand the importance of culture and promote cooperation

Share global knowledge and follow cultural ethics

Combine languages and recognise the system

Amplify new concepts to cherish growth and development

Support struggle and satisfy requirements

How to observe the International Day of the world's indigenous people 2020?

People from all across the world spread the United nation’s information on indigenous people. The activities include educational conferences and other activities for appreciation and improved understanding of indigenous people. The event is also marked by performing native dance and indulging in other cultural activity.

You could also attend local events in your country. Share resources and educate people about Indigenous Peoples day. Admire some artwork and handicrafts done by tribals. While most of us will be celebrating this day by staying at home, you could spend the day watching the live telecast of events or learning new languages.

