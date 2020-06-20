Inspirational Father's Day Quotes That You Can Share On This Day

Father's Day 2020 will be celebrated this Sunday, on June 21. Father's Day is celebrated internationally and is a day meant to promote familial bonds. Each year on Father's Day, kids honour their fathers for their care and love. On Father's Day, children give their dads gifts, handmade cards, and thank their fathers for supporting their family through thick and thin. If you want to send a special message to your father on this day, then here are a few inspirational fathers day quotes.

Inspirational Father's Day quotes

Also Read | Father’s Day 2020: Top 6 Books To Gift Your Dad On This Special Day

My father didn’t do anything unusual. He only did what dads are supposed to do—be there

Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers and singers of song

A dad is someone who wants to catch you when you fall. Instead, he picks you up, brushes you off and lets you try again

It doesn’t matter who my father was; it matters who I remember he was

My dad has always provided me with a safe place to land and a hard place from which to launch

Also Read | Novak Djokovic's Father Ridicules Roger Federer For Playing Tennis Even At 40

A father is neither an anchor to hold us back, nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way

A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely. In the hour of need, when all else fails, we remember him upon whose knees we sat when children, and who soothed our sorrows; and even though he may be unable to assist us, his mere presence serves to comfort and strengthen us

What a father says to his children is not heard by the world, but it will be heard by posterity

Also Read | Kajol Pens Heart-melting Post For Her Father, Wishes Him 'Happy Father's Day' In Advance

Every son quotes his father, in words and in deeds

When you need real understanding, when you need someone to care, when you need someone to guide you … A father’s always there

One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters

Dads are amazing people. They can turn problems into opportunities and ordinary days into memories that stay with us a lifetime

Also Read | Father’s Day 2020: Thoughtful Gift Ideas To Make The Occasion Special

[Promo by Kelli McClintock on Unsplash]