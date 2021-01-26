Inspiring Quotes To Share On India's 72nd Republic Day This Year

January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day in India. It honours the day when The Constitution of India came into effect as it replaced the Government of India Act that was in motion since 1935. The day is observed as a national holiday in India. While many events are organised in government offices, schools, and colleges on this day, the Republic Day celebration takes place at Rajpath, New Delhi where a parade begins from Rashtrapati Bhavan and ends at India Gate. India’s National flag is hoisted across the nation on the occasion of Republic Day. Here is some quotes you can share with your friends and family on India's 72nd Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day Quotes

“Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age.” – BR Ambedkar, father of Indian constitution. Happy Republic Day!

Freedom in the mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts, let’s salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2021!

A thousand salutes to the great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous. Wish you a very Happy Republic Day!

We might not be the richest nation in the world, we might be deprived of the finances and the luxuries of this world, but my brothers and sisters let us maintain our peaceful coexistence and above all, the love for our nation. Happy Republic Day 2021!

As we march out in the spirit of brotherhood and nationhood, let us not forget to defend the colors of our flag with all we have. Happy Republic Day!

Wisdom – comes not from age, but from education and learning. Happy Republic Day!

At the dawn of history, India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she [India] has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength. – Jawaharlal Nehru

Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper. – Swami Vivekananda

Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood... will contribute to the growth of this nation and make it strong and dynamic. – Indira Gandhi

