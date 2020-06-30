Intellectual Jokes To Share With Your Smart Friends On International Joke Day 2020

International Joke Day 2020 will be observed on July 1. The best way to celebrate this day is to share some funny puns with your friends and family. When it comes to sharing jokes with your inner circle of friends, you could share any silly jokes, but it becomes difficult to make someone laugh who’s quite serious all the time. Here are some tickling jokes you could share with your intellectual friends.

International Joke day 2020: Intellectual jokes to share with smart friends

A classics professor goes to a tailor to get his trousers mended. The tailor asks: “Euripides?” The professor replies: “Yes. Eumenides?”

Is it solipsistic in here, or is it just me?

There are 10 types of people in the world: Those who understand binary, and those who don't

A Roman walks into a bar and asks for a Martinus. "You mean a martini?" the bartender asks. The Roman replies, "If I wanted a double, I would have asked for it!"

When I heard that oxygen and magnesium hooked up I was like OMg.

A philosopher says to a linguist “What if, instead of periods, women had apostrophes?” The linguist replied, “They’d be more possessive and have more frequent contractions.”

Also Read: Jessica Simpson Shares Instagram Post In A Bikini Cherishing Her ‘final Days’ In Her 30s

Source: Reactive design/Instagram

Also Read: Adele Flaunts Her Weight Loss Look In New Photos, Fans Pour In Love

What did the DNA say to the other DNA? “Do these genes make me look fat?”

It’s hard to explain puns to kleptomaniacs because they always take things literally!

A Buddhist monk approaches a burger food-truck and says “make me one with everything.” The Buddhist monk pays with a $20 bill, which the vendor takes, puts in his cash box, and closes the lid. “Where’s my change?” the monk asks. The vendor replies, “change comes from within.”

Also Read: UK Judge Says Depp Broke Court Order In Sun Libel Case

How can you tell the difference between a chemist and a plumber? Ask them to pronounce “unionized.”

Helium walks into a bar, The bartender says “We don’t serve noble gases in here.” Helium doesn’t react.

Two chemists go into a restaurant. The first one says “I think I’ll have an H2O.” The second one says “I think I’ll have an H2O too”

What did the scientist say when he found 2 isotopes of helium? “HeHe”

Also Read: John Legend, Lady A To Perform During 'Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular'